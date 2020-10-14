Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NY Breakers Best Cali Condors 51-49 In 2020 ISL Logo Bracket

It was a thriller to wrap up our 2020 International Swimming League logo bracket, with the New York Breakers besting the Cali Condors by just 2% of the votes.

The Bracket

Finals Recap

NY Breakers (51%) over Cali Condors (49%)

The Breakers are now two-time ISL logo bracket champions, this time dispatching the Cali Condors. (Last year, the Breakers beat London 53% to 47%). The Breakers logo has consistently won throughout both years of our polls in close contests, showing a well-mobilized fanbase to go with its strong logo.

The Condors beat London last week and came closer to beating New York than London did in last year’s bracket. That shows the power of a year of branding, in which the Condors were the top-finishing U.S. franchise with one of the league’s most iconic swimmers in Caeleb Dressel.

London Roar (79%) over DC Trident (21%)

The Roar dominated the DC Trident, winning by 58% of the votes. The Roar clinch a second-straight top-3 finish in our logo bracket, while DC finishes fourth once again. Our top four were identical to last year, with the only change being a 2/3 flip-flop between London and Cali.

Final Standings

1st Place: NY Breakers

2nd Place: Cali Condors

3rd Place: London Roar

4th Place: DC Trident

5TH PLACE: TOKYO FROG KINGS

6TH PLACE: IRON

7TH PLACE: LA CURRENT

8TH PLACE: AQUA CENTURIONS

9TH PLACE: TORONTO TITANS

10TH PLACE: ENERGY STANDARD

4
IU Swammer
49 minutes ago

I still think the Frog Kings is the best, but I can’t argue with any of the other placements.

Samesame
44 minutes ago

Frog Kings forever !

swimfan210_
42 minutes ago

The NY Breakers have a really solid logo. Simple but not boring like Energy Standard, not way too much going on, and has that “aggressive” feel to it.
Don’t forget the ISL Logo Curse, the teams with terrible logos swim well. My superstitions tell me that the Breakers won’t have a rise, Energy will continue to dominate, and Tokyo/Toronto will have solid rookie campaigns. Cali might have something bad thrown their way despite having a star-studded roster (yes I am superstitious about this.)

