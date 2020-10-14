ISL Season 2 Will Be Broadcasted In Over 140 Countries

The International Swimming League (ISL) has reached broadcast deals that will allow its second season of competition to be aired in over 140 countries.
Among the companies that will air the 13-match season include broadcasting giant CBS in the United States, BBC and Eurosport in Europe, CBC in Canada, and beIN Sports for nations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
The season will span five weeks, with action set to begin on Friday, October 16, and the league finale on November 21-22. Upon the release of the full schedule on Wednesday, it was revealed that all 13 matches will be in Budapest after it was initially a possibility that the final would be in Tokyo.
Several of this season’s broadcasters remain the same as last season, with the most notable change being the move to CBS in the United States after matches were primarily on ESPN3 in the U.S. last year.
FULL LIST OF ISL BROADCASTERS
- Africa
- Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Tunisia: BeIn Sports
- Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho , Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zaire, Zambia and Zimbabwe: SuperSport
- Americas
- USA: CBS
- Canada: CBC
- Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Republica Dominicana, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela: Claro Sports
- Brazil: TV Globo
- Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Navassa Island, Puerto Rico, Saba, San Andrés, Providencia, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & The Grenadine, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Island and United States Virgin: ESPN
- Asia
- Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, East Timor and Singapore: BeIn Sports
- Japan: TV Asahi
- India: Eurosport India
- Europe
- France, French Overseas Territories, Monaco, Andorra and Turkey: BeIn Sports
- Italia: Sky, Gazetta Dello Sporte
- UK: BBC, Eurosport
- Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark: Eurosport
- Russia: Match TV
- Belarus: Belarus TV and Radio Company, Sport 1
- Hungary: M4
- Ukraine, Moldova, Latvia, Estonia: SPORT 1
- Lithuania: Sport 1
- Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sportklub
- Middle East
- Barhain, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, the Palestinian territories, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Yemen: BeIn Sports
- Israel: Sport 1
- Oceania
- Australia: Seven, BeIn Sports
- New Zealand: ESPN
