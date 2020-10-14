ISL Season 2 Will Be Broadcasted In Over 140 Countries

The International Swimming League (ISL) has reached broadcast deals that will allow its second season of competition to be aired in over 140 countries.

Among the companies that will air the 13-match season include broadcasting giant CBS in the United States, BBC and Eurosport in Europe, CBC in Canada, and beIN Sports for nations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The season will span five weeks, with action set to begin on Friday, October 16, and the league finale on November 21-22. Upon the release of the full schedule on Wednesday, it was revealed that all 13 matches will be in Budapest after it was initially a possibility that the final would be in Tokyo.

Several of this season’s broadcasters remain the same as last season, with the most notable change being the move to CBS in the United States after matches were primarily on ESPN3 in the U.S. last year.

FULL LIST OF ISL BROADCASTERS

Africa Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Tunisia: BeIn Sports Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho , Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zaire, Zambia and Zimbabwe: SuperSport



Americas USA: CBS Canada: CBC Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Republica Dominicana, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela : Claro Sports Brazil: TV Globo Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Navassa Island, Puerto Rico, Saba, San Andrés, Providencia, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & The Grenadine, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Island and United States Virgin: ESPN



Asia Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, East Timor and Singapore: BeIn Sports Japan: TV Asahi India: Eurosport India



Europe France, French Overseas Territories, Monaco, Andorra and Turkey: BeIn Sports Italia: Sky, Gazetta Dello Sporte UK: BBC, Eurosport Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark: Eurosport Russia: Match TV Belarus: Belarus TV and Radio Company , Sport 1 Hungary: M4 Ukraine, Moldova, Latvia, Estonia: SPORT 1 Lithuania: Sport 1 Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sportklub



Middle East Barhain, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, the Palestinian territories, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Yemen: BeIn Sports Israel: Sport 1

