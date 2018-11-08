Now & Then Part Two: More Of Your Favorite Swimmers’ Evolution In Pics

It was so much fun walking down memory lane the first time around with our ‘Now & Then’ photo series, we decided to publish a part two. Behold the transformations that have taken place over the years with some of your favorite international swimming superstars.

Ben Proud, 2016, Daniela Kapser

 

Ben Proud, 2017, Mike Lewis

 

Ben Proud, August 2018, Giusy Cisale, SwimSwam.com

 

Laszlo Cseh, 2011, Tim Binning, The Swim Pictures

 

Laszlo Cseh, 2013, Victor Puig

 

Laszlo Cseh, August 2018, Giusy Cisale/SwimSwam.com

 

Katinka Hosszu, 2012, Tim Binning, The Swim Pictures

 

Katinka Hosszu, 2013, Victor Puig

 

Katinka Hosszu, August 2018, Giusy Cisale/SwimSwam.com

 

Daiya Seto, 2013, Victor Puig

 

Daiya Seto, August 2018, Mike Lewis

 

Chase Kalisz, 2012, Tim Binning, The Swim Pictures

 

Chase Kalisz, 2015, Mike Lewis

 

Chase Kalisz, August 2018, Jack Spitser

 

Dana Vollmer, 2012, Tim Binning, The Swim Pictures

 

Dana Vollmer, 2012, Tim Binning, The Swim Pictures

 

Dana Vollmer, 2018, Mike Lewis

 

Yuliya Efimova, 2013, Victor Puig

 

Yuliya Efimova, 2013, Victor Puig

 

Yuliya Efimova, August 2018, Giusy Cisale/SwimSwam.com

 

Yuliya Efimova, August 2018, Giusy Cisale/SwimSwam.com

 

Adam Peaty, 2015, Mike Lewis

 

Adam Peaty, August 2018, Giusy Cisale

 

Jack Conger, 2012, Tim Binning, The Swim Pictures

 

Jack Conger, 2014, Tim Binning, The Swim Pictures

 

Jack Conger, June 2018, Rafael Domeyko

 

Madison Kennedy, 2011, Tim Binning, The Swim Pictures

 

Madison Kennedy, 2013, Tim Binning, The Swim Pictures

 

Madison Kennedy, April 2018, Mike Lewis

 

Chad Le Clos, 2013, Victor Puig

 

Chad Le Clos, 2016, Mike Lewis

 

Chad Le Clos, June 2018, Giusy Cisale, SwimSwam.com

 

 

Missy Franklin, 2012, Tim Binning, The Swim Pictures

 

Missy Franklin, 2012, Tim Binning, The Swim Pictures

 

Missy Franklin, July 2018, Tim Binning, The Swim Pictures

BaldingEagle

C’mon, LeClos. Goggles around the neck like a mini-meet swimmer, and no change in all these years.

I’ll pre-empt the responses: he has an Olympic gold medal, that took beating MP to win. So, maybe he can do what he wants.

ERVINFORTHEWIN

he does how he wants anyway ……

FLSwimmer

2012 Conger kinda looks like John Shebat…

BaldingEagle

Maybe someone should post pics of Shane Tusup… and his descent into the depths of crazy…..

