Northwestern Sweeps Off-Distance Meet with Georgia Tech and Miami (FL)

Georgia Tech vs Northwestern vs Miami (FL)

Saturday, December 18th, 2021

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

Women

Northwestern – 196, Georgia Tech – 176

Miami (FL) – 263, Georgia Tech – 115

Men

Northwestern – 224 Georgia Tech – 116

Georgia Tech hosted Northwestern and Miami (FL) women today for an off-distance double dual. Hosts Georgia tech dropped both women’s meets, and the men’s meet, while Northwestern came away with wins in all 3.

Starting with diving, Georgia Tech’s Camryn Hidalgo was on a roll today. She swept the women’s diving events, racking up 302.85 points to win 1m by 45.5 points, and 334.5 points to win 3m by a 40-point margin. Hidalgo was a 2020-2021 NCAA All-American, taking 3rd in 3m at NCAAs, and establishing a new GT program record. She also placed 11th in platform diving.

On the men’s boards, Yohan Estrick swept for Northwestern. Estrick won 1m with a score of 318.45, and took 3m with a 383.03. Northwestern was excellent on the men’s boards, going 1-2-3 in 1m, and 1-2 in 3m.

Northwestern put up a good performance in the men’s 200 free relay, clocking a 1:19.65 to touch first by 3.4 seconds. Federico Burdisso led the Wildcats off in 19.95, and was followed by Andrew Zhang in 19.43, Collin Schuster in 19.98, and Connor LaMastra in 20.23. Northwestern also won the women’s 200 free relay, where Maddie Smith (22.86), Ally Larson (23.03), Isabella Wallace (24.17), and Jasmine Nocentini (23.53) teamed up for a 1:33.59.

Northwestern freshman Tyler Lu clocked a personal best of 49.37 to win the men’s 100 IM. The swim was Lu’s first 100 IM under 50 seconds in his career, and was fueled by a 12.33 backstroke split and 14.33 breaststroke split, both of which led the field.

Jasmine Nocentini also picked up a win for Northwestern, taking the women’s 100 IM in 55.39. The swim was a huge personal best for Nocentini, who entered the day with a best of 1:00.06, from back in January of 2020.

Lola Mull (Northwestern) was a double event winner, taking the women’s 800 free before coming back and picking up a win in the 400 free as well. Mull started out with an 8:06.65, winning the race by 5 seconds. In the 400 free, Mull clocked a 3:56.01 to get her hand on the wall first.

Hannah Brunzell swept the women’s breaststroke events, taking the 75 breast in 44.69, and the 150 breast in 1:37.57. Federico Burdisso swept the men’s fly events, clocking a 34.08 in the 75 fly, and a 1:16.11 in the 150.