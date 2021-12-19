Alicia Wilson Swims Tough Double at Cal-UCSD Off-Distance Meet

Cal vs UCSD – Women’s Dual

Saturday, December 18th, 2021

Legends Aquatic Center, Berkely, CA

SCY (25 Yards)

Results

Cal hosted UCSD for a women’s, non-scored dual meet featuring off-distance events. Cal put up a strong team performance in the 150 free, going 1-2-3. Elise Garcia won in 1:20.89, pulling away from teammate Eloise Riley, who took 2nd in 1:21.52. Cal’s Rachel Klinker swam a 1:22.41 for 3rd. Klinker went on to win the 300 freestyle in 2:54.83, leading a 1-2-3-4 charge by Cal. Emily Gantriis took 2nd in 2:55.70, Emma Davidson came in 3rd with a 2:56.84, and Ella Mazurek clocked a 2:58.19.

Izzy Ivey swam a 3:07.59 to win the 300 IM, a time which would translate to roughly 4:10 in a 400 IM. Alicia Wilson swam a really tough double, taking 2nd in the 300 IM with a 3:11.23, then turning around and winning the very next event, the 150 fly, in 1:28.47. It was a really tight finish in the 150 fly, with Sarah DiMeco (1:28.65) and Lizzy Cook (1:28.79) taking 2nd and 3rd. Fellow Golden Bear Annika McEnroe took 4th in a 1:29.69.

The 50 free was raced twice, back-to-back. Cal freshman McKenna Stone won both times, clocking a 24.13 in the first 50, and 24.09 the 2nd time. The 50 free was UCSD’s best team performance, as the Tritons took 2nd in both 50s. Mackenzie Lee clocked a 24.25 for 2nd in the first 50, and Miranda Renner swam a 24.47 for 2nd the 2nd time around.