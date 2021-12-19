Daily Swim Coach Workout #609

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
warm-up
1×400 swim
2x
2×25 drill choice @35
3×100 EN1 choice @1:25
2×25 kick choice or build sprint @35
20x
1×50 mod @1:05
1×100 FAST @1:05 [stroke swimmers go 50’s]
1×100 easy
3x
4×50 recovery @50
2×150 EN1 bk/br/free @2:20
8×100 kick FAST – best average @2:00
6x
1×50 easy @1:00
1×25 FAST – Max effort – choice @30
1×100 easy
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
