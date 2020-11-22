Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Northeastern Ends Day Two of Husky Virtual Invitational

by SwimSwam

November 22nd, 2020 College

Courtesy: Northeastern Athletics

BOSTON – Annika Ruehlicke swam the 13th-fastest time in mid-major swimming to finish first in the 200-yard freestyle with a season-best time of 1:51.40, while Lizzie Meschisen won the 3-meter springboard with a personal-best score of 269.63 to lead the Northeastern women’s swimming and diving team on Saturday at the Husky Virtual Invitational inside Barletta Natatorium. Ruehlicke’s time was less than a second away from her lifetime-best mark of 1:50.44 in the 200 free.

Nikita Pelletier touched the wall in first place in the 100 butterfly with a season-best time of 56.61, and Coco Fraser tallied the 15th-best time in mid-major swimming in the 400 IM with a season-best time of 4:27.58. Klara Juliusson picked up a win in the 100 breaststroke with a season-best time of 1:05.06, edging her teammate Lena Wang at 1:05.87. Wang’s time was less than a second from her personal-best of 1:05.13 in the 100 breast.

Bailey Smith and Katherine Hong battled in the 100 backstroke as Smith touched the wall in 57.12, while Hong clocked a time of 57.85 in one of the best races this afternoon. In the final race of the day, Cloe Bedard-Khalid won the 50 fly with a time of 26.84, swimming just past Megan Kelley’s time of 26.99. Grace Miller clocked a season-best time of 1:51.93 (#17 in mid-major swimming) to finish second in the 200 free, just missing her lifetime-best time of 1:50.37.

The third and final day of the Husky Virtual Invitational will take place on Sunday. The invite will start with the 1-meter springboard at Noon, and swimming races following at 3 p.m. on Howlin’ Huskies Productions (NUHuskies.com/Watch).

Diving Results (Top 3)
Lizzie Meschisen – 269.63
Elly Morrison – 258.45
Lauren O’Sullivan – 246.08

