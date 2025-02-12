North Texas, Rice Earn AAC Swimming and Diving Weekly Honors

Courtesy: The American

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving awards.

SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Amelia Kane, Senior, Rice

Kane earned a win in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the UH First Chance Meet in Houston with a time of 16:21.03, an NCAA ‘B’ qualifying standard time. That time also ranks second in The American this season.

FRESHMAN SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Ava Portello, Rice

Portello finished second to Kane in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the UH First Chance Meet in Houston with a time of 16:26.29, also an NCAA ‘B’ qualifying standard time. It ranks third in The American this season.

DIVING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Kamryn Wong, Junior, North Texas

Wong won both springboard events in a dual meet with Little Rock. She won the 1-meter event with a score of 302.85, while claiming the 3-meter event with 307.50 total points. Both scores are NCAA Zone Diving qualifying scores.

FRESHMAN DIVING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Amelia Sharp, North Texas

Sharp finished second in the 3-meter event to Wong with a score of 293.85 points, earning an NCAA Zone Diving standard score.