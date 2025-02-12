North Texas, Rice Earn AAC Swimming and Diving Weekly Honors

Courtesy: The American
IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving awards.
SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Amelia Kane, Senior, Rice
Kane earned a win in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the UH First Chance Meet in Houston with a time of 16:21.03, an NCAA ‘B’ qualifying standard time. That time also ranks second in The American this season.
FRESHMAN SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Ava Portello, Rice
Portello finished second to Kane in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the UH First Chance Meet in Houston with a time of 16:26.29, also an NCAA ‘B’ qualifying standard time. It ranks third in The American this season.
DIVING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Kamryn Wong, Junior, North Texas
Wong won both springboard events in a dual meet with Little Rock. She won the 1-meter event with a score of 302.85, while claiming the 3-meter event with 307.50 total points. Both scores are NCAA Zone Diving qualifying scores.
FRESHMAN DIVING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Amelia Sharp, North Texas
Sharp finished second in the 3-meter event to Wong with a score of 293.85 points, earning an NCAA Zone Diving standard score.