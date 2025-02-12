Another Sweeps Week For No. 1 USC Women’s Water Polo

Courtesy: USC Athletics

For the second straight week, USC women’s water polo has claimed both MPSF awards, notching another sweep with Tilly Kearns’ first MPSF Player of the Week award of the season and Emily Ausmus’ second MPSF Newcomer of the Week selection.

The two Trojan Olympians were instrumental in top-ranked USC’s 19-15 win over No. 6 UC Irvine last weekend, while also helping lift USC to a 24-7 win over Biola in the Trojans’ home opener. Kearns scored five goals against the Anteaters after tallying two against the Eagles. Also against UCI, Kearns drew an exclusion and had a steal. In the win over Biola, she had three steals and an assist along with a drawn exclusion.

Ausmus also scored five goals in USC’s win over UC Irvine after hitting a career-high six goals vs. the Eagles. She also served up three assists and had three steals and a field block in the win over the Anteaters while going 5-of-6 shooting. Against Biola, she added two assists and two steals to her six goals on eight shots.

Kearns and Ausmus have each scored in every game for USC this season, with Ausmus tallying multiple goals in all 10 games and Kearns doing so in all but one.

USC is now 10-0 overall and looking to host Long Beach State this weekend, taking on the Beach at 1 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 15) at Uytengsu Aquatics Center.