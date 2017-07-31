North Carolina Aquatic Club Hires Steve Brown

The North Carolina Aquatic Club has announced Steve Brown as its new head coach. He will take over after the departure of Michael Brooks, who will leave the club after Junior Nationals to take over as the new head coach at the King Aquatic Club.

Brown’s last job, since 2014-2015, was as an assistant at the University of Arizona. Arizona hired a new head coach this off-season, Augie Busch from Virginia, which led to a significant turnover in staff.

The club, which practices in the pool at the University of North Carolina, has produced several well-known swimmerse out of its age group ranks, including future UNC All-American Carly Smith, current Harvard standout Koya Osada, and current USA Swimming Junior National Team swimmer Madison Homovich.

A press release from the NCAC announcing the news is below:

Steve Brown will become the new Head Coach of North Carolina Aquatic Club in Chapel Hill, North Carolina later in August. Steve has most recently been an Assistant Coach at The University of Arizona. He has coached, primarily in Florida, since 1994 and been successful with every team he has coached.

“My family and I are extremely excited for this new and exciting opportunity to coach at NCAC. I look forward to getting back to club coaching, working with the existing staff, and meeting the athletes in the coming weeks.”

Steve graduated from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana in 1993 with a degree in Business Administration and was a member of the swimming team. Steve has an extensive coaching background and he, his swimmers and teams have had considerable success. Beginning with the 2014-2015 season, Steve was an Assistant Coach at The University of Arizona where he helped to coach over 35 NCAA All-Americans, PAC-12 champions and finalists. Prior to his stint at Arizona, Steve was the Head Coach of the Sarasota Family YMCA Sharks in Sarasota, Florida.

The Sarasota YMCA is one of the most successful YMCA teams in the country. Under Steve’s leadership, the Sharks won numerous YMCA National Championships including the Combined Team Championship in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Over these years, SYS swimmers posted 22 championship swims individually and five relay titles. They also set 11 YMCA National Meet records. SYS swimmers also posted five National Age Group records, as well. Steve also coached many Florida High School (FHSAA) state champions and state record holders. SYS was also a USA Swimming Gold Medal Club each of his last five years there, 2010-2014. He coached many swimmers to top finishes at USA Swimming Junior Nationals, the US Open and various USA Swimming Trials meets. Many of his swimmers went on to successful college careers.

Steve also placed swimmers on the teams and was chosen by USA Swimming to be a coach for both the 2012 Junior Pan Pac meet and the 2013 Junior Worlds. His own SYS swimmers medaled at both of these international competitions as well as at the 2010 Junior Pan Pac meet.

“We are excited to bring Steve and his family to Chapel Hill to begin with North Carolina Aquatic Club. I have known Steve for many years and am excited to have him work with the youth in our community. He will bring his strong coaching background, his experience and passion, and his strong leadership skills to NCAC. We look forward to his arrival and having him on deck soon.”

Steve replaces Coach Michael Brooks who, after Junior Nationals, will take a position with King Aquatic Club in the Seattle-Tacoma, Washington area.