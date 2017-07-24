Augie Busch Hires Olympic Champ Beth Botsford As Arizona Assistant

New University of Arizona head coach Augie Busch has brought in another big-name Arizona swimming alum as the next cog in his new staff: two-time Olympic gold medalist Beth Botsford.

Botsford was an age group phenom with North Baltimore in the 1990s, eventually winning Olympic gold in the 100 back and 4×100 medley relay at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta at the age of 15. She would go on to swim for the University of Arizona, winning 6 national titles, racking up 16 All-America awards and breaking American and U.S. Open records.

Botsford previously coached at the University of Wisconsin, but moved from that role to coaching the Waunakee Wave swim school in Madison, Wisconsin. Botsford’s college swimming days were under the staff of Frank Busch, father of Augie Busch and currently USA Swimming’s National Team Director.

That leaves just two openings left on Augie Busch‘s new staff in Tucson. He brought two former Virginia assistants – his younger brother Sam Busch and Arizona swimming alum Cory Chitwood – along with him. Those three and Botsford will fill four of six coaching spots, leaving one more assistant job and a spot for a diving coach. Arizona’s website only lists Augie Busch for now, but the other three assistants have been widely reported, including this week in the Arizona Daily Star.