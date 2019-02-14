Noah Henderson Breaks 50 FR, 100 FL NCHSAA Records at 3A State Meet

2019 3A State NCHSAA Championships

February 7-8th

Triangle Aquatic Center

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES (TOP 3)

Girls

Charlotte Catholic – 267 Weddington – 263 Marvin Ridge – 215

Boys

Marvin Ridge – 285 Chapel Hill – 201 Charlotte Catholic – 168

The NCHSAA 3A State Championships was held last week, with Marvin Ridge coming out on top in the boys team standings, and Charlotte Catholic winning the girls meet.

NC State recruit and SwimSwam’s #14 recruit for the Class of 2019, Noah Henderson, threw down a pair of NCHSAA 3A records, and an overall NCHSAA state record in the 50 free. Henderson, a Western Alamance senior, clocked a 19.92 to run away with the boys 50 free, coming in just .02 seconds off his lifetime best from Winter Juniors East in Decmeber, but breaking both the 3A and overall NCHSAA records. He then swam to victory in the 100 fly in similar fashion, touching in 47.30 to break the 3A record. That time was also just off his best, which sits at 47.13, also from Winter Juniors East. Henderson also anchored the 400 free relayu in 45.41.

Sam Hoover, a Chapel Hill freshman, blasted a new NCHSAA state record in the boys 100 free, motoring to a lifteime best 44.62, establishing a new record, and winning the race by over 2 seconds. Hoover also won the 100 breast later in the meet, swimming a 56.06 to outpace the field by about half a second. Hoover also posted a 20.19 split anchoring the 200 free relay.

The Marvin Ridge boys 200 free relay team of Boyd Poelke (21.19), Josh Stablein (21.58), Connor Charrette (22.28), Charles Rothenberger (21.00) combined for a new 3A record of 1:26.05. Marvin Ridge also won the boys 400 free relay in 3A record fashion, with the same relay team except Nicholas Piscitelli subbed in for Charrette. They teamed up to swim a 3:08.66, breaking the previous record by nearly 2 seconds.

The Weddington girls 200 free relay also set a new 3A record, posting a 1:34.39. Maddy Flickinger led off in 23.21, followed by Kylie Yoder in 23.65, Kelsey Tolchin in 24.20, and Katie Corbi in 23.33.