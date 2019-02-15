Eastern Connecticut State to Add Men’s Swimming for 2019-2010

Eastern Connecticut State is looking for a full-time head coach as the Division III school prepares to add men’s swimming for the 2019-2020 season.

Maureen Fahey has led the women’s team at Eastern Connecticut State for 23 years as part-time coach, and under her guidance the Warriors have had solid showings at both the Little East Conference championships and the NEISDA Swimming & Diving Championships.

This move follows something of a trend in the state, as last year, Western Connecticut State announced that it would be adding men’s swimming, and they’ve just about wrapped up their inaugural season, with only the NEISDA champs to go.

Full Press Release:

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. – In the fall of 2019, men’s swimming will become the 18th intercollegiate offering by Eastern Connecticut State University, it has been announced by director of athletics Lori Runksmeier.

The impending expansion of Eastern’s intercollegiate program will be the first since women’s swimming was added as the tenth women’s program in the fall of 1996. The last expansion of the men’s intercollegiate program came in the spring of 1996 when lacrosse was elevated from club status.

“I’m am very excited about adding men’s swimming to our complement of varsity sport offerings here at Eastern,” said Runksmeier. “ I believe this commitment demonstrates the support that our president, Dr. Elsa Nunez, and other members of the administration give our student-athletes and the entire athletic department.”

Maureen Fahey has served as part-time head coach of the women’s swim program since its inception, having completed her 22nd season in 2017/18.

“I am thrilled that the University has decided to add a men’s swimming program. This has been a goal of mine for many years,” offered Fahey, who has compiled a dual-meet record of 164-79-2 at Eastern and led the program to top five finishes in the New England Intercollegiate Swimming & Diving Association (NEISDA) Championships in seven of the last nine years. “The addition of a men’s program will definitely strengthen the overall program, add more scheduling opportunities both in and outside our conference, and expand on the future successes of the program.”

Beginning next fall, the men’s and women’s programs will fall under the direction of one fulltime head coach. The search for a fulltime head men’s and women’s swim coach will begin in the near future.

“The ability to offer our swimmers a fulltime coach immediately elevates the program’s status here on campus, and I think it will also help us on the recruiting scene,” added Runksmeier, noting that Eastern will soon become the third LEC institution with an entire staff of fulltime coaches. “I am grateful for the support Eastern Connecticut State University gives us, and I am thrilled to welcome men’s swimming as our 18th intercollegiate sport.”

The Little East Conference began sponsoring a one-day women’s swimming championship in 2000/01, but does not currently sponsor a men’s swimming championship. Next year, Eastern will become the fourth conference institution to sponsor men’s intercollegiate swimming, joining Keene State College, UMass Dartmouth and Western Connecticut State University.