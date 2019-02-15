Bryant Goes 7-for-7 in First 2 Days of NEC Conference Championship

Northeast Conference (NEC) – Women

The Bryant women went 4-for-4 on day 2 of the 2019 NEC Conference Championship meet. On top of their day 1 sweep, that brings the Bulldogs to 7 event wins in 7 events through 2 days of the meet.

Team Scores Through Day 2:

Bryant – 202 Wagner – 115 Central Connecticut State – 111 St. Francis College (New York) – 90 LIU Brooklyn – 75 Sacred Heart – 74 Saint Francis University – 62 Mount Saint Mary’s – 53

Last year, Bryant’s Alyssa Difiore won the 500 free title. This year, the title remained in the hands of the Bulldogs, but it was Difiore’s teammate Alaina Scifo who won the race in 4:52.35, while Difiore took 2nd in 4:55.93. Both swimmers were faster than Difiore’s 4:56 that won last year. For Difiore, that swim is a best time by almost 4 seconds.

Sophomore Beatriz Gomes Angelo took 3rd in 4:56.20 (also under last year’s title-winning time). Behind Bryant, St. Francis College went 3-4 and Central Connecticut State went 5-6-7, racking up big points toward the battle for 2nd place (with Bryant appearing to be running away with the meet already).

In the 200 IM, sophomore Alexa Rivera took her first conference title, winning in 2:02.01 over Saint Francis’ Sabrina Bowman (2:02.10). Bowman, who opened like a banshee with a 25.6 backstroke split, held a 1.3 second lead over Rivera at the conclusion of the breaststroke, but Rivera split 28.44 coming home (the best free split of the field) to overcome that gap.

Rivera’s win is Bryant’s first-ever event NEC title in the 200 IM.

Amanda Peren from LIU Brooklyn took 3rd in 2:02.87, while Bryant’s Elin Svard finished 4th in 2:03.47 (she was 2nd going into the final 50).

Bryant’s 6-foot senior Jillian Rice wrapped up the day’s individual events with a win in the 50 free in 23.24. She just edged-out LIU Brooklyn’s Bri Vega, who took 2nd in 23.29.

Bryant the finished off the day with their 2nd-straight title in the 200 free relay. Rivera (23.24), Svard (23.32), freshman Alyvia Beaudion (23.33), and Rice (23.00) combined for a 1:32.89. That broke the team’s own Meet Record of 1:33.10 set last season after swapping Beaudion in for Kayleigh Canavan (who is still on the roster), but otherwise returning the whole relay intact.

Central Connecticut State took 2nd in 1:33.84, while Saint Francis was 3rd in 1:34.58.

The meet will resume on Friday with the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 3 meter diving, 100 breast, 100 back, and 400 medley relay.