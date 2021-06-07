Nikki Venema Goes Through Emotions of Ive League Cancelled Season to OT Champ

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Prelims Live Stream (NBC Olympics)
- Finals Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Wave I Psych Sheets
- Wave I Live Results
- Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by Spencer Penland.
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS
- World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
- American Record: 55.98 – Dana Vollmer, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: 56.20 – Claire Curzan (USA), 2021
- World Junior Record: 56.20 – Claire Curzan (USA), 2021
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48
- 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Kelsi Worrell – 56.48
- Wave I Cut: 1:00.69
- Wave II Cut: 59.59
Podium
- Nikki Venema (TIDEVA) – 59.24
- Lexi Cuomo (CAV) – 1:00.06
- Gigi Johnson (SA-GA) – 1:00.09
Nikki Venema was electric on the back half of this race, pulling ahead through the final 50 to leave no doubt she would punch a ticket to Wave II. The swim was a huge lifetime best for Venema, undercutting her previous best of 59.86. If she can replicate the time in prelims of Wave II, she may just be able to sneak into the top 16.