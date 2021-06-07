Nikki Venema Goes Through Emotions of Ive League Cancelled Season to OT Champ

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

American Record: 55.98 – Dana Vollmer, 2012

U.S. Open Record: 56.20 – Claire Curzan (USA), 2021

World Junior Record: 56.20 – Claire Curzan (USA), 2021

2016 Olympic Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48

2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Kelsi Worrell – 56.48

Wave I Cut: 1:00.69

Wave II Cut: 59.59

Podium

Nikki Venema was electric on the back half of this race, pulling ahead through the final 50 to leave no doubt she would punch a ticket to Wave II. The swim was a huge lifetime best for Venema, undercutting her previous best of 59.86. If she can replicate the time in prelims of Wave II, she may just be able to sneak into the top 16.