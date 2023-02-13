Nick Mahabir on World Champs in Singapore, Eating Clean, and Joe Schooling

SwimSwam sat down with Nick Mahabir, the Singaporean national known for swimming under David Marsh in San Diego and popping a 1:00 100m breast as a teenager. Mahabir, who has temporarily moved back to Singapore to train for the upcoming SEA Games and World Championships (both of which will occur in Asia), recently attended a media event where World Aquatics announced that Singapore would be hosting the 2025 World Championships.

With the move back to his home country, Mahabir discusses how daily life training in Singapore differs from the US. His training partner, world champs finalist and Commonwealth Games medalist Teong Tzen Wei, has not only helped the youth in the pool but out of it, positively influencing his diet and sleeping habits. Mahabir reveals he hasn’t eaten processed sugar for 5 months running and plans on keeping it that way through the World Championships.

Finally, we asked Mahabir about Singapore’s Olympic champion Joe Schooling and how the 100m fly specialist is viewed in his home country. Mahabir notes that after Schooling’s suspension for using Marijuana, the country seems to have lost a bit of respect for him. However, Nick shares his own personal experiences with Schooling and says that Schoooling is the most famous person in Singapore and is adored by the vast majority of the population.