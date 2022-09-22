Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16yo Nick Mahabir on 1:00.3 100 Breast, Water Polo, & Being Neighbors with MA

Comments: 4

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 16-year-old San Diego local Nick Mahabir, who had a big breakout this summer by punching a 1:00.37 in the 100m breast at US Nationals. We discuss Nick choosing to represent Singapore internationally, being surprise neighbors with Michael Andrew in Coronado, and playing water polo and swimming casually up until age 15. 
PFA
24 seconds ago

Man Singapore was close to having a world class medley relay at one point. Hope they get it again in the future. But Mahabir seems to be the future of swimming for Singapore.

John Hueth
1 hour ago

#HOOKEM

Anonymous
2 hours ago

He shouldn’t stick his tongue out in his finish celebration. It was not a good look.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Anonymous
35 minutes ago

Bor-ring.

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

