Want To Dive In College? The All-In-One Resource To Help You Pick A School

Deciding where to pursue your post-secondary education is oftentimes the most important decision one makes in the first 18 years of their life.

If you are a student-athlete, the decision becomes twice as complex, with so many other factors, such as coaching, team culture, resources, and much more coming into play on top of the academic side.

If you’re a diver currently in the process of scouting out colleges, or will be doing so in the near future, you’re in luck.

Diving parent Mark Allan has put together a list of 350 colleges and universities and the various factors that prospective divers might be interested in. This includes Division, conference, facility location, acceptance rate, undergrad population, and graduation rate.

The full list can be found below.