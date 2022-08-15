Newly-Minted World Record Holder David Popovici Set To Race At SC Worlds

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you know that 17-year-old David Popovici of Romania made history by becoming the fastest man ever to swim the 100m freestyle event.

On day 3 of the 2022 European Championships, Popovici rocked a final time of 46.86 to not only take the gold but also surpass the supersuited 2009 World Record of 46.91 Brazilian Cesar Cielo established in 2009.

The self-proclaimed ‘Skinny Legend’ already topped the podiums in this event at the 2022 World Championships and 2022 European Junior Championships before taking gold here in Rome.

Additionally, the generational talent has claimed the top seed in the 200m free at these 2022 European Championships with the 400m free yet to come on his agenda.

With groundbreaking performances like these in Rome, the world wants to see what else Popovici has to offer and the teen is planning on delivering at this year’s FINA Short Course World Championships.

Today, David’s father Mihai Popovici confirmed to SwimSwam that his generational talent of a son is indeed targeting this year’s SC Championships slated for Australia in December.

That means we’ll most likely see a dual between Popovici and the reigning short course 100 freestyle world record holder Kyle Chalmers of Australia.

The current Romanian national record in the SCM 100 freestyle rests at the 46.64 Robert Glinta established at the 2021 European Championships. As for Popovici, his fastest SCM 100 free stands at the 46.77 logged on last year’s FINA World Cup circuit.

As such, the teen needs only to shave .13 off of his PB to score a new Romanian national record.

Additionally, with Chalmers’ 44.84 short course World Record set last year Popovici needs to drop just over 1 second to claim his 2nd senior World Record.