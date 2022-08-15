Newly-Minted World Record Holder David Popovici Set To Race At SC Worlds

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you know that 17-year-old David Popovici of Romania made history by becoming the fastest man ever to swim the 100m freestyle event.
On day 3 of the 2022 European Championships, Popovici rocked a final time of 46.86 to not only take the gold but also surpass the supersuited 2009 World Record of 46.91 Brazilian Cesar Cielo established in 2009.
The self-proclaimed ‘Skinny Legend’ already topped the podiums in this event at the 2022 World Championships and 2022 European Junior Championships before taking gold here in Rome.
Additionally, the generational talent has claimed the top seed in the 200m free at these 2022 European Championships with the 400m free yet to come on his agenda.
With groundbreaking performances like these in Rome, the world wants to see what else Popovici has to offer and the teen is planning on delivering at this year’s FINA Short Course World Championships.
Today, David’s father Mihai Popovici confirmed to SwimSwam that his generational talent of a son is indeed targeting this year’s SC Championships slated for Australia in December.
That means we’ll most likely see a dual between Popovici and the reigning short course 100 freestyle world record holder Kyle Chalmers of Australia.
The current Romanian national record in the SCM 100 freestyle rests at the 46.64 Robert Glinta established at the 2021 European Championships. As for Popovici, his fastest SCM 100 free stands at the 46.77 logged on last year’s FINA World Cup circuit.
As such, the teen needs only to shave .13 off of his PB to score a new Romanian national record.
Additionally, with Chalmers’ 44.84 short course World Record set last year Popovici needs to drop just over 1 second to claim his 2nd senior World Record.
I mean the Popovici vs Chalmers at short course worlds is assuming that something doesn’t happen for Kyle to need yet another surgery
Bravo. You’re supposed to do these meets and ring the bell while on ascent. That’s when any number is possible. It was a darn shame Ledecky avoided short course during those years. It doesn’t matter if you supposedly fit the distance. Details are irrelevant. Prodigies make it happen.
Odds that Dressel will show?
Yes, but will Dressel be there? That is the big question.
Nope
Popo insane..so glad he beat cielos WR. What happened to Dressel? Maybe he should just focus on 100 fly..50 free…popo may get down to 46.5 soon.
I think his 400 in scm could be nasty
Not really last year.
He can go for the WJR if Kyle Chalmers WR is too strong for him at the moment. Step by step
Ah to be 17 and have 6 tapers and still drop time
I mean this kinda throws some water on the idea of tapering once every two years, doesn’t it?
Totally agreed. I’m fed up with swimmers only swimming fast once a year.
I’m conflicted as to how well I think he can do in SCM – on the one hand his stroke is very long and “hydroplane-y,” but on the other his turns are insanely quick. I think we might see an Amaury Leveaux-esque situation. Would love to see a SCM WR as well in the same year!
I also noticed that compared to Milak and Miressi, his actual turn motion of flipping his feet over is much, much faster than theirs
You need strength and/or UWs to be an elite SCM swimmer in the 200s and below. I think he’ll struggle in the 100 and be pretty good in the 200 compared to his LCM best times.