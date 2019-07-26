2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

While the nation of New Zealand is still awaiting its first finalist here at these World Championships, its swimmers are marching on with new National Records.

During the morning heats of the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, Lewis Clareburt, Matthew Stanley, Daniel Hunter and Zac Reid combined to clock a time of 7:13.06, wiping out the previous Kiwi Record of 7:13.83 set back at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships.

Stanley, the NZ National Record holder in the 200m free, is the only carry-over from that relay and he produced the 2nd fastest split of his squad today.

Clareburt set things off in a time of 1:47.97, followed by Stanley’s 1:48.10. Hunter continued in 1:48.88 before Reid closed the swim down in 1:48.11.

The foursome finished 14th overall and did not achieve automatic qualification to Tokyo, but 4 additional teams outside of the top 12 here will still be able to punch their ticket through next year.

Additional New Zealand swimmers in action included Bradlee Ashby knocking on the door of his own personal best in the 100m fly, hitting 53.73, while 16-year-old Michael Pickett finished 28th in the men’s 50m free in 22.59.

Ali Galyer, formerly of United States representation, finished 11th overall in the women’s 200m back in a time of 2:10.11 after having posted a morning swim of 2:09.98.

Oceanic Swimming Medals Through Day 6:

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total