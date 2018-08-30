New Jersey Native Katherine Scott Transfers from Binghamton to Rutgers

Katherine Scott from Lincroft, New Jersey is transferring back to her home state to attend Rutgers University in the fall. Scott graduated from Middletown High School South in 2016 and swam for the Red Bank YMCA.

“I’m going to be transferring to Rutgers University in the fall from Binghamton University. I had a shoulder injury and ankle surgery last summer which set me back the first year and a half I was [at Binghamton]. Now recovered and coming back from surgery I’m super excited to be closer to home and with an amazing program. The Rutgers team has been super welcoming. I’m beyond excited and happy to start a new chapter in my life!”

Scott competed for Binghamton for two seasons. She specialized mainly in fly and free but also swam breast and IM.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 56.77

200 fly – 2:08.17

200 IM – 2:10.08

100 breast – 1:08.58

Rutgers had a difficult 2017-18 season, which included the firing of head coach Petra Martin and the mid-season hiring of Frederick Woodruff and Jon Maccoll as co-head coaches. More recently, rising freshman Terka Grusova and rising senior Vera Koprivova had excellent outings at the Czech National Championships this summer, and Addison Walkowiak ’18 was a 2017-18 recipient of the Werblin Award and the AD’s Excellence Award.

