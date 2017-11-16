Rutgers Terminates Head Swimming Coach Petra Martin

Rutgers has fired head swimming coach Petra Martin. Several people close to the team reached out to SwimSwam with the news on Thursday, and while Rutgers hasn’t responded to a request for confirmation, they did remove her bio from the website shortly after 8PM Eastern Time on Thursday.

Diving coach Fredrick Woodruff has been named the interim head coach for the swimming & diving programs. Assistant swim coach Jon Maccol, announced in October, and Coordinator of Swimming Operations Steve Dewar remain listed on the team roster. The team also recently announced the hiring of Carmen Young as Volunteer Director of Player Development.

“Earlier today, we both agreed that it was in the best interests of the program for Petra to step away,” athletics director Patrick Hobbs told NJ.com. While Hobbs declined to discuss the reasons for her leaving, there have been several reports of verbal and psychological abuse of members of the team.

Rutgers has had a difficult history with coaches abusing athletes – Rutgers head men’s basketball coach Mike Rice was terminated in 2013 after video emerged of him physically and verbally abusing his athletes, which resulted in the university making new rules to prevent this kind of abuse.

“They were supposed to have a foolproof way to protect athletes after Mike Rice,” Michael Perrotti, father of former Rutgers swimmer Morgan Perrotti, said in an interview. “This is supposed to be a happy time of my daughter’s life and Rutgers has taken that away from her. I hope justice will prevail and the right thing is done because I don’t want another young woman hurt, but where does that leave my daughter?”

“I have been advised not to comment, other than to say I am terribly troubled by the accusations … because they are not true. I have always had the best interests of my athletes at heart, and I wish all of them well moving forward,” Martin said in an email to NJ.com.

Martin, who was born in Czech Republic, was an All-American swimmer at Maryland. Public record shows that Martin was paid $98,495 in 2016 by the university. She was hired as the program’s head coach in 2015 to replace Phil Spiniello. Prior to that, she spent 5 seasons as the head coach at Bowling Green State. During her 2+ year tenure at Rutgers, the team has produced 8 NCAA qualifiers and improved from 11th place at the Big Ten Championships the year before she arrived (2015) up to 10th in 2016 and 9th in 2017.

The team will begin competition at the home-hosted Frank Elm Invitational on Friday, where they welcome in women’s teams from Columbia, Central Connecticut State, James Madison, Liberty, LIU Brooklyn, LIU Post, Navy, Northeastern and Wagner, in addition to men’s and women’s diving teams from UConn, Massachusetts, Virginia and West Virginia.

Update: Rutgers provided a statement after the article was posted:

Earlier this week, concerns were raised with respect to the women’s swimming program.

Over the last 48 hours, the Director of Athletics reviewed these concerns with both the team and the coach.  Today, the coach and the Director of Athletics mutually agreed that it was in the best interest of the program for the coach to resign.

Previous allegations related to the coach’s conduct were raised by two members of the swim team, were referred to appropriate university personnel including President Barchi, and were investigated by the university. These investigations included interviews, independent observations of practices and analyses of the student athlete environment.  These investigations did not reveal any violation of university policy.

A separate review of the dismissal of a swim team member for repeated violations of the team rules was found to be appropriate.  That investigation was related entirely to the swimmer’s behavior in and out of the pool and was completely unrelated to any other investigation.

Fred Woodruff has been named interim coach.

24 Comments on "Rutgers Terminates Head Swimming Coach Petra Martin"

Swimmyswimswim

someone should ask Perrotti how his daughter’s underage drinking violations (plural) and lying to the coaching staff may have contributed to her experience in college and with this team.

1 hour 20 minutes ago
ILikeToSwim

Sounds like Petra and/or one of her cronies posted this…hmmmm

59 minutes 18 seconds ago
Swimmyswimswim

Cronies? Oh please. While you’re wrong on both of those assertions, ad hominem attacks don’t invalidate my point.

44 minutes 19 seconds ago
ILikeToSwim

Cronies no…Petra then!

40 minutes 29 seconds ago
Swimmyswimswim

Again no. And ad hominem, although wrong, don’t invalidate the fact.

33 minutes 26 seconds ago
ILikeToSwim

…and you seem to know a lot about Perrotti’s alleged situation…

37 minutes 54 seconds ago
ILikeToSwim

Sure sounds like an insider!

36 minutes 54 seconds ago
Swimmyswimswim

Some things are common knowledge. And also part of the public record.

25 minutes 20 seconds ago
ILikeToSwim

Common knowledge? Public record? I don’t think so!! Only someone that “knows” would know the situation…

18 minutes 19 seconds ago
ILikeToSwim

There was nothing in the article that mentioned underage drinking! How would you know this? Very concerning…

14 minutes 24 seconds ago
Swammer

She’s having a great college experience so far, thanks for being so concerned. As for her experience on the team, girls who didn’t even have underage drinking violations were in distress as well. So, it doesn’t seem like the swimmer is the problem.

48 minutes 56 seconds ago
Swimmyswimswim

So underage drinking violations and lying to coaches should be permissible grounds to stay on a B1G athletic team? As for the other swimmers, maybe they’ll feel free to speak for themselves instead of having you as their mouthpiece.

31 minutes 15 seconds ago
Swammer

http://www.nj.com/rutgersfootball/index.ssf/2017/11/rutgers_fires_swimming_coach_accused_of_mike_rice.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter If you want a perspective from swimmers without the violations you’re so concerned about. Not saying that the drinking and lying is grounds for staying on the team, but neither is verbally abusing swimmers.

18 minutes 53 seconds ago
Swammer

She’s having a great college experience so far, thanks for being so concerned. As for her experience on the team, girls who didn’t even have underage drinking violations were in distress. So here’s a thought, the swimmer isn’t the problem, the coach is.

39 minutes 33 seconds ago
Bossanova

Swimmyswimswim learned about logical fallacies and is just itching to find them lol

20 minutes 21 seconds ago
Swimmyswimswim

So this is Perrotti, then?

19 minutes 34 seconds ago
Swammer

No, but this is someone who was involved with the team. Good guess though

15 minutes 40 seconds ago
Noneofyourbeeswax

Good to know the comments section of SwimSwam is so supportive of the current swimmers that are actively going through the situation of losing a coach so publicly and not harassing them or anything like that.

7 minutes 49 seconds ago
diplododo

As a parent of an RU swimmer we are horrified by the removal of Coach Petra. We can state that any accusations about her behavior are categorically false. Our daughter has admired Coach Petra, grown tremendously from her leadership, and is utter heartbroken by her removal. The investigation should be into why the administration is giving this talented and caring coach the axe without ANY cause.

1 hour 4 minutes ago
BGSU SWIM

This is flat out rediculous! Petra was awesome and turned around the Bowling Green program. Now she is obviously being targeted by some SOFT liberals on the east coast! She could coach my daughter anytime as she has their best interest at heart. Keep your head up Petra and move on to a program that appreciates excellence!

49 minutes 14 seconds ago
