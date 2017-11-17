Backstroker/Flyer Sydney Parker Commits to Ouachita Baptist

Sydney Parker from Edmond, Oklahoma committed to swim for Ouachita Baptist University beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I am insanely happy to say that I will be a future Ouachita Tiger. I immediately fell in love with the team and with the school while visiting! I cannot wait to train and grow with this team.”

Parker swims for King Marlin Swim Club and Edmond Memorial High School, where is a two-time member of the National Honor Society. She placed fourth in the 100 fly and fifth in the 100 back as a freshman at the 2015 Oklahoma High School State Championships. She was named to the All-City Swim Team by the Daily Oklahoman in both 2015 and 2016.

In addition to specializing in back and fly, Parker also competes in freestyle events. This summer she swam the 50, 100, 200, and 400 freestyles at the Oklahoma Swimming Long Course State Championships, picking up new PBs in all four events.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 59.65

100 back – 1:00.39

200 back – 2:09.22

50 free – 25.47

100 free – 55.34

