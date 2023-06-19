New Jersey Coaches Clap Back After Removal of Consolation Finals at State Championships

Nearly 80 high school swimming coaches wrote a letter to the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) on Monday protesting the organization’s decision last week to nix consolation finals from its state championship meet.

The coaches pointed to several reasons why only allowing eight swimmers to return to individual finals at the annual Meet of Champions would be “a detriment” and “diminish the student-athletes’ experience.” They claimed that eliminating B-finals at championship meets would lead to less developmental opportunities and less participation while deviating from a widely accepted standard.

According to the letter, of the 41 states that held a high school championship swim meet last year with a prelim/final format, all but four included consolation finals.

“Even accounting for the seven states in which the championship was a single ‘timed finals’ session and the two states for which we could find no high school swimming information, 74% of states still followed this standard format,” the group of New Jersey coaches wrote.

Additionally, they argued that consolation finals “play a crucial developmental role for swimmers.” They compared the experience to a high-pressure plate appearance in baseball or late-game free throw attempt in basketball.

“The only way athletes can learn to perform in these situations is experience, and the consolation finals provide invaluable opportunities to gain it, especially considering the Meet of Champions is the only NJSIAA-sponsored prelim/final meet,” the letter said. “Many swimmers who compete for state championships in the ‘A-final’ first gained experience competing in ‘B-Finals.’ These accumulating experiences help them perform not just later in their high school careers, but in college, where they will unquestionably compete under that same format.”

Lastly, the contingent of New Jersey coaches theorized that the reduction of swimming opportunities at the Meet of Champions could hurt participation and, in turn, the economic impact locally.

“The consolation finals actually drive participation at the Meet of Champions; swimmers and coaches choose months in advance which meets they will target for optimizing performance (i.e. shaving and/or resting),” they wrote. “These are delicate choices that influence preparation all season and part of the decisions hinge on how many racing opportunities swimmers will get. Fewer racing opportunities on the second day of competition will increase the likelihood that swimmers choose other meets to target for peak performance. We are concerned about the possibility fewer swimmers attend, declining travel and lodging arrangements with such a rich they won’t get additional swims.”

They concluded the letter by calling for the NJSIAA’s “mistake” to be reversed before the 2023-24 season.

You can read the full letter here.