Susie O’Neill Scares Masters World Record in First Race Since Sydney 2000 Olympics

Australian swimming legend Susie O’Neill visited Chandler Aquatic Centre in Brisbane for her first competition since the Sydney 2000 Olympics and nearly left with a new masters world record in the 50-meter butterfly on Saturday.

The eight-time Olympic medalist clocked a time of 28.95 in the 50 fly to qualify for the World Masters Championships later this summer in Japan. Racing for the first time in 23 years, the 49-year-old O’Neill was only about half a second off of Erika Braun’s world record of 28.40 for the 45-49 age group.

O’Neill, who will soon age up and turn 50 on August 2 — the first day of the World Masters Championships — is more than half a second under the world record of 28.95 for the 50-54 age group.

O’Neill, who now hosts the Nova 106.9 morning radio show Ash, Luttsy, and Susie, will make the trip to Japan next month along with her co-hosts. Ash Bradnam, David “Luttsy” Lutteral, and a listener named Kylie who won a swim-off will join O’Neill on a mixed relay as part of her 50th birthday celebrations.

“I was just swimming for a bit of fun, as part of my 50th birthday celebrations next month,” O’Neill said. “It’s my first butterfly race since the 200 butterfly in Sydney. Actually it’s my first comp since the Sydney Olympics. I didn’t think I’d ever be coming to a swim meet again, and once again it’s affected all my weekend plans.”

In January, O’Neill said in an interview that she sets her alarm for 3:45 a.m. most mornings and swims 3 kilometers in the pool before heading to the studio for her breakfast radio show.

O’Neill’s impressive career included two gold, four silver, and two bronze medals at the Olympics as well as four world titles and 11 Commonwealth Games golds. Australia’s “Madame Butterfly” is perhaps best known for breaking the longest-standing world record in swimming history belonging to Mary T. Meagher with a 2:05.81 200 fly in 2000.