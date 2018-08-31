New Funky Trunks and Funkita Training Suits To Get You Back In The Pool

With Labor Day and short course season just around the corner Funky Trunks and Funkita are giving you the chance to score new training suits to get you back into the pool. The Aussie swimwear company has over 1000 unique prints to their name and sponsors over 120 athletes, including 2018 Pan Pacs gold medallist Jack McLoughlin.
Check out the prints from the latest range, Fly Free, below and scroll down to see the details of how to score your own Funky Trunks or Funkitas.
Swim into a new season with brilliant Funkita prints like Regatta Royale.
Ellie Faulkner was part of the British 4 x 200m freestyle relay team that won gold at the European Championships.
Funkita athlete Imogen Clark recently smashed the British 50m breaststroke record at European Championships in Glasgow.
Funky Trunks athlete Zac Incerti is returning to training after a back injury forced him out of Pan Pac Trials.
Dual Olympian Blair Evans looking stunning in her Funkita Marble Midnight Strapped In One Piece.
Funkita athlete Lucky Patterson won 4 gold medals at the recent Para Pan Pacs in Cairns, Australia.
Commonwealth Games medallist Tessa Wallace and Aussie swimmer Madi Thompson grab the last bit of summer sunshine in their Fly Free Funkitas.
UK based Jamaican swimmer Michael Gunning is back training after the recent Central American & Caribbean Games. Michael is sponsored by Funky Trunks.
Commonwealth Games medallist Holly Barratt stands out in her Pop Palms Funkitas.
Commonwealth 400m IM Champion and Funkita athlete Aimee Willmott trained in Perth earlier in the year to prepare for the Games.
Aussie athlete David Schlicht gets set to break out in his Funky Trunks Coral Gold Training Jammers.
British Commonwealth Games swimmer Rosie Rudin wears Funkita Palm Drive Tie Me Tight One Piece.
Scottish Commonwealth Games swimmer Abbie Houston is back in training with her Funkita Mount Up One Piece.
Be a kaleidoscope of colour in the new Kaleidocolour print from Funkita worn by Aussie World University Games champion Sian Whittaker.
