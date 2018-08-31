New Funky Trunks and Funkita Training Suits To Get You Back In The Pool

With Labor Day and short course season just around the corner Funky Trunks and Funkita are giving you the chance to score new training suits to get you back into the pool. The Aussie swimwear company has over 1000 unique prints to their name and sponsors over 120 athletes, including 2018 Pan Pacs gold medallist Jack McLoughlin.

Check out the prints from the latest range, Fly Free, below and scroll down to see the details of how to score your own Funky Trunks or Funkitas.

Check out our Facebook page for your chance to win new Funky Trunks or Funkitas by simply telling us what’s better, 200m fly or 200m free (no brainer really).

Check out Funkita on Swimoutlet here.

Check out Funky Trunks on Swimoutlet here.

Swimming gear news courtesy of Funky Trunks and Funkita, a SwimSwam partner.