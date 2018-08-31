Dates Determined For 2019 LEN Short Course European Championships

In March 2017, the Ligue Européenne de Natation (LEN) selected Glasgow, Scotland as host of the 2019 European Short Course Swimming Championships and we now know the dates of those championships.

LEN released a quick overview of its 2019 calendar as it stands as of yesterday, August 30th. The European Short Course Championships for 2019 will take place December 4th-8th, while the European Junior Swimming Championships are set for roughly 6 months prior in July. As for Open Water, the European Junior Championships are slated for August 1st-4th in Racice, Czech Republic. They were originally set to take place in Volos, Greece.

Scotland has never before hosted the European Short Course Championships, with the last UK host being Sheffield in 1998.