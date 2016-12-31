New FINA Bylaws Take Effect Jan. 1

With the coming of the new year comes the installation of FINA’s updated bylaws, as decided by the swimming federation earlier this year.

Many of the new rules focused on open water swimming, with changes to apparel, team relays and a new mandate on wetsuits in especially cold water.

We covered the changes when they were published earlier this year. You can read that piece here. We’ve also republished some of the major changes below.

The full new bylaws are here. The previous bylaws are here.

WETSUITS

A new bylaw addition not only allows the use of wetsuits in cold water, it sets a temperature threshold for when the use of wetsuits is actually compulsory for FINA events. The exact wording of the new rule:

BL 8.5 From January 1, 2017, for open water swimming competitions in water with temperature below 20 C, men and women may use either swimsuits (BL 8.4) or wetsuits. When the water temperature is below 18 C, the use of wetsuits is compulsory. For the purpose of these rules, wetsuits are swimsuits made of material providing thermal insulation. Wetsuits for both men and women shall completely cover torso, back, shoulders and knees. They shall not extend beyond the neck, wrists and ankles.

The previous bylaws had no mention of wetsuits. The rules governing wetsuit coverage (how much of the body the suit can cover) are slightly expanded from racing suits. In FINA open water events, a racing suit can’t extend past the neck, past the shoulder or past the ankle. Wetsuits are governed the same way, except that they can extend past the shoulder and cover the arm, all the way down to the wrist.

TEAM RELAYS

Previously, the team open water events at World Championship meets featured three swimmers – two men and a woman – swimming together over a 5-kilometer course. But the new rules will turn the team event into a true relay, with four swimmers – two men and two women – each swimming a 1.25-kilometer leg individually, with a changeover in place of a relay start in pool swimming or a baton pass in running.

That change comes in bylaw 9.3.7.5. Each relay is allowed to swim in whatever order it chooses as long as all four swimmers swim one lap. FINA says there will be a “change-over zone” where one swimmer finishes their leg and another swimmer begins theirs. The exchange involves an “obvious visible touch between the swimmers making the change.” That system was already in place for the Open Water Junior Championships this past July, but will make its World Championships debut at the 2017 World Championships in Hungary.

A few other brief changes from the old bylaw document to the updated version: