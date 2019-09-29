Nevada Takes 13 of 14 Events In Dual Meet Win Over Washington State

WASHINGTON STATE VS NEVADA (Women’s Dual)

Saturday, September 28th

Pullman, WA

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Nevada – 172 Washington State – 90

Washington State kicked off its regular dual meet season by hosting Nevada on Saturday, with the Wolfpack coming out ahead, 172-90. The Cougars sole event win came in the 50 free, where junior Chloe Larson narrowly edged out victory. Larson got her hand on the wall in 24.21, just .03 seconds ahead of Nevada’s Andressa Cholodovski Lima. The Cougars also batteld hard with Nevada in the 200 free relay, but ultimately fell short. Josien Wijkhuijs got Nevada out to nearly a second lead on the first leg, splitting 23.99. Washington State then cut into that lead with 23.95 and 24.34 from Paige Gardner and Emily Barrier respectively. Larson then anchored WSU in 23.73 to 23.54 from the Indiana transplant Ileah Doctor for Nevada. The Wolfpack finished in 1:36.46 to the Cougars 1:36.98.

Cholodovski Lima, the runner-up in the 50 free, went on to win both the 200 IM and 100 free decisively. She clocked a 2:03.95 in the IM, which was the fastest time in the field by over 4 seconds. In the 100 free, she roared home in 26.31 to finish in 51.40, the only swimmer to crack 53 seconds in the field. Josien Wijkhuijs won the 100 fly in similar fashion, touching in 56.45. She also won the 100 back in 56.47, narrowly beating out teammate Imogen Watson (56.68).

Another great race came in the 500 free, where Nevada’s Caitlyn McHugh came out on top in a battle with WSU’s Taylor McCoy and Ryan Falk. Falk took the early lead, but gave way to McHugh in the middle of the race. McCoy was 4.59 seconds behind McHugh with 100 yards to go, but turned it on for the last 100, splitting 58.82, compared to 1:02.28 from McHugh and 1:02.24 from Falk. McHugh came away with the win (5:10.34), followed by McCoy (5:11.49), and Falk (5:11.91). McHugh also took the Gold in the 200 free, touching in 1:53.89.

Imogen Watson went out to win the 200 back, clocking a 2:04.28. Donna Depolo (Nevada) and Lauren Burckel (Washington State) battled it out in the 200 breast. Burckel is coming off a tremendous LCM season this Summer, wherein she dropped just under 5 seconds in the 100 breast, and 10 in the 200 breast. Depolo opened up a large early lead, hitting the 100 mark in 1:06.68 to Bruckel’s 1:08.52. Burckel brough it back faster, however, posting a 1:10.42 on the back 100, compared to the 1:12.05 from Depolo. Depolo came out on top, with a final time of 2:18.73, while Burckel was 2:18.94.

PRESS RELEASE – WASHINGTON STATE:

PULLMAN, WASH. – Washington State hosted Nevada in first home dual meet. The Wolfpack took home the victory, 172-90 at Gibb Pool Saturday. Junior, Chloe Larson and junior, Taylor McCoy both led the team in scoring with 11 points to end the day.

Larson came out on top in the 50 free with a time of 24.21. As well as being a part of two relays, the 200 medley relay placed third and the 200 freestyle relay placed second. McCoy placed third in the 100 back clocking in at 58.08, she took second in both the 500 free and 200 back with times 5:11.49 and 2:05.28, respectively.

Sophomore, Lauren Burckel and senior, Ryan Falk both added nine points to the Cougars’ total. Burckel took second in the 200 breast and the 200 individual medley with times 2:18.94 and 2:09.54, respectively. Falk placed third in the 1000 free, 200 free, and the 500 free, with times 10:50.18, 1:57.81 and 5:11.91, respectively.

Freshman, Mia Zahab and sophomore, Keiana Fountaine contributed seven points each to WSU’s total. Zahab placed second in the 200 fly 2:10.56 and took third in the 100 fly clocking in at 2:10.56 and 1:01.67, respectively. Zahab contributed to the third place finish of the 200 medley relay. Fountaine took second in the 200 free and third in the 100 free with times 1:54.90 and 53.08 respectively.

The Cougars will travel to Fresno, Cali. Oct 11-12 to compete in the Chic-Fil-A Invite.

PRESS RELEASE – NEVADA:

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Nevada swimming program picked up the first dual meet win of the season after outscoring Washington State, 172-90. The Pack won 13 of the 14 events at the Gibb Pool in Pullman, Washington.

The meet started with a 200 yard medley relay win for Nevada. Imogen Watson , Donna dePolo , Josien Wijkhuijs and Ileah Doctor took first with a time of 1:44.15 but the “B” relay took second with a time of 1:46.94. That relay squad was comprised of Montana Lloyd , Wiktoria Samula , Julia Adamczyk and Colette Berkenfield .

Senior Andressa Cholodovskis took first in the 100 free with a time of 51.40, 200 IM in 2:03.95 and then was second in the 50 free with a time of 24.24. Junior Caitlyn McHugh had a win in the 500 free and a win in the 200 free.

Sophomore Lindsey Soule had a standout performance in the 1000 free with a time of 10:34.12 before finishing fourth in the 200 back with a time of 2:07.57. A fellow sophomore, Wijkhuijs took wins in the 100 back, 100 fly and was on the winning 200 free relay squad.

Newcomer Benedict Nagy was second in the 1000 free, clocking in at 10:46.14 before the 200 back fifth place finish with a time of 2:07.58. Colette Berkenfield , another member of the winning 200 free relay, took fifth in the 50 free with a time of 24.66 and second place in the 100 free with a time of 53.07.

Transfers Ileah Doctor and Gianni Pitto both made appearances with Doctor finishing third in the 50 free with a time of 24.26 and Pitto taking fourth in the breaststroke with a time of 1:05.75. Pitto also competed in the 200 breast and finished third with a time of 2:19.87.

Julia Adamczyk , Watson, Samula and dePolo all recorded individual event wins in the meet.

Next up for the Pack is a dual meet with UNLV in Las Vegas, Nev. on Oct. 11 at 5 pm.