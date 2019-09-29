Brooks Fail Clocks 1:36 200 Free at Arizona Intrasquad

ARIZONA RED-BLUE INTRASQUAD

September 28th

Tucson, AZ

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES:

Blue – 269 Red – 253

The Wildcats of Arizona competed in their annual intrasquad meet yesterday, with the Blue Squad coming out narrowly on top. Junior Brooks Fail won 3 individual events, claiming victory in the 200 free, 500 free, and 200 IM. Fail swam a speedy 1:36.75 in the 200 free, coming in not at all far off from his personal best of 1:34.42. Fail then swam the 500, where he clocked a 4:40.72. He then raced the 400 IM, touching in 3:56.40, 10 seconds off his personal best of 3:46.54. Fail also split 44.92 flying on the 400 free relay.

Senior Mallory Korenwinder also won 3 individual events. Korenwinder handled the women’s breaststroke events, as well as the 100 fly. She started her meet (and season) out by providing a 28.49 breast split on the Red 200 medley relay, which went on to win. She then clocked a 1:03.56 to win the 100 breast, narrowly out-touching freshman Ellie Jew (1:03.61). Korewinder took the 200 breast by a bit of a bigger margin, touching the wall in 2:21.32. Ellie Jew was 2:23.01 for 2nd in that race as well. Korenwinder finished up her schedule with the 100 fly, where she swam to victory in 56.99, with another freshman, Hannah Farrow, coming in 2nd in 57.48. Farrow was the 200 fly champion from earlier in the meet, clocking a 2:07.19.

Brendan Meyer started out the 2019-2020 season with a pair of solid butterfly times. The senior started out the day with a quick 21.35 fly split on the Red A medley relay, which was ultimately disqualified. Meyer then took the men’s 200 fly in 1:48.85. He remained consistent during the race, splitting 27.96, 27.77, and 28.07 on the last 3 50s. Later in the meet, Meyer swam a 48.51 to win the 100 fly. That swim was considerably faster than Meyer’s first of last season. His first official 100 fly last Fall was on October 13th, where he clocked a 49.46. He rounded out yesterday’s intrasquad meet with a 45.10 anchor on the 400 free relay.

Senior Kirsten Jacobsen had sort of a hit-and-miss meet. The senior began with a 1:53.09 to win the 200 free, a reasonable start considering Jacobsen posted 1:53s on two separate occasions last October. She has a personal best of 1:43.55. Jacobsen followed that swim up with arguably her best performance of the day, a 52.25 to win the 100 free. The time comes in only 2.85 seconds off her personal best of 49.40, and is much faster than the 54.87 she swam in her first official 100 last season. Jacobsen’s 3rd individual race, the 500 free, wasn’t quite up to par with her other swims yesterday. She swam a 5:20.09, which comes in well off her personal best of 4:35.04. It should be noted that Jacobsen also got off to a rocky start in the 500 last season, not breaking the 5:00 mark until early November. Yet, she still managed to post a 4:36 in late November last season.

Sam Iida swam a 55.66 to win the men’s 100 breast. Iida, primarily an IM’er for the Wildcats, was way under his first official 100 breast of last season, a 57.94 from mid-October. Iida also won the 200 breast, where he touched in 2:06.89. Hannah Cox won 2 individuals as well. Cox swam a 10:16.07 to win the 1000 by a big margin. She also went on to swim a 4:24.88 for victory in the women’s 400 IM.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS:

men’s 100 free: Christian Imbus – 9:58.49

women’s 100 back: Taylor Nations – 59.43

men’s 100 back: Thomas Anderson – 49.93

women’s 50 free: Kayla Filipek – 23.64

men’s 50 free: Tai Combs – 20.44

women’s 1 meter diving: Delaney Schnell – 316.55

men’s 1 meter diving: Bjorn Markentin – 345.15

men’s 100 free: Jorge Iga – 45.16

women’s 200 back: Aria Bernal – 2:03.20

men’s 200 back: Isaac Stump – 1:52.73

women’s 500 free: Ayumi Macias – 5:04.45

PRESS RELEASE – ARIZONA:

At the first break, Blue took an early lead with 120 points to Red’s 115.

Today’s intrasquad meet serves as a warmup for the regular season, which opens up next Friday, Oct. 4 in Salt Lake City against Utah. The Wildcats first home meet will come three weeks following Utah against Hawai’i and Denver.