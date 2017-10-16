NC State-Bound Korstanje Earns New Dutch Age Record In 50 Fly

Dutch sprinter Nyls Korstanje fired off a new short course age group record while competing at the 48th Annual International Swim Meeting in Aachen, Germany over the weekend.

In the men’s 50m butterfly, 18-year-old Korstanje earned a prelims time of 23.48 to take the top seed, then produced an even faster mark of .08 to ultimately take silver in the final behind teammate Mathys Goosen, who won the event by just .01 in 23.39. Korstanje’s mark dipped just under the previous 18-year-old Dutch age record of 23.47 set by Braga Verhage in 2015.

Korstanje, who currently lives and trains in Eindhoven, is NC State-bound, as the Aqua Novio Swim Club member has committed to the Wolfpack for next fall. Short course-wise, the speedster also holds the Dutch records for 18-year-olds in the 50m and 100m freestyle, as well as the 100m IM.

He represented Netherlands at the 13th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2016 in Windsor, Canada, where he won a silver medal in the SCM 4×50 mixed freestyle relay with a 21.15 split. He also clocked a 47.59 in the SCM 100 free, swimming in the individual event.