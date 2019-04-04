NCAA Won’t Vacate Any SVSU Swimming Records after Violations

Saginaw Valley State University won’t have to vacate any of its swimming results after the NCAA found that they had committed 137 infractions across 15 varsity sports.

According to Athletics Director John Decker, the investigation “identified one swimming and diving student athlete who may have been improperly certified.

“The University reported this information to the NCAA and also went through its Student-Athlete Reinstatement process. The involved student-athlete went on to compete during all applicable time frames.”

While the swimming & diving program will still be subjected to the terms of the probation of the overall athletics department, this means that the NCAA did not impose any sanctions against the swimming & diving programs that required them to vacate either team or individual records or results.

Saginaw Valley State had 45 days from the early-February announcement of the violations to identify the sports and individuals that were involved and report to the NCAA.

The school sponsors both men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs, with the women beginning competition in the fall of 2014 and the men in the fall of 2015. The women’s program sent 1 swimmer (Amanda Thielen) and 1 diver to the 2019 NCAA Division II Championships, with Elizabeth Caird scoring 2 points for the team in the 1-meter diving event. That put the Cardinals in 44th place overall at the meet.