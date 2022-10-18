NCAA Keeping Timed-Finals Relay Events, Other COVID-era Procedures for 2023 Champs

The NCAA has announced that it will continue with timed finals relay events, online coaches’ meetings, and going without backup timers for the 2023 NCAA Championships meet.

All three of these procedures were first implemented during the 2021 NCAA Championships due to COVID-19 safety protocols. They were then kept for the 2022 Championships in light of COVID-19 surges.

The most significant of these decisions is the committee’s decision to keep timed-finals relays for the foreseeable future. According to the post meet survey sent to coaches, there was relatively positive feedback regarding the format of the relays in both 2021 and 2022, which contributed to the decision. Prior to 2021, all relays, with the exception of the 800 freestyle relay, were swum in the prelims-finals format at the NCAA Championships, with the top 8 teams out of prelims qualifying for the A-final and the next 8 relay teams making it back in the B-final.

Unlike most international competitions, a majority of teams did not switch out any of their swimmers between prelims and finals, giving some athletes upwards of 3 additional races to swim over the course of the meet. At the 2019 NCAA Championships, across both the men’s and women’s competitions, there were only 3 relay events in which the top team out of prelims was not the same team that ultimately won the A-final: the men’s 400 freestyle relay, the women’s 400 medley relay, and the women’s 400 freestyle relay. In all three events, the winning team in finals switched its line-up from the prelims race.

In addition to being a move triggered by the pandemic, the decision to eliminate back-up timers also comes following the committee’s review of the OMEGA timing system, which they decided was successful in accurately reporting timing information. The elimination of back-up timers will only be in place if the OMEGA system is used, however.

Likewise, the decision to move all coaches’ meetings remote comes after the coaches’ survey showed a positive response to the online meetings. Traditionally, in-person meetings were held with coaches before the start of the meet. However, since the pandemic, online meetings have begun to take precedence across all levels of swimming.

Other topics that were discussed at the committee meeting included altering the team seating selection process, ticket allocations, and the procedure on the podium in the case of a tie in an individual event.