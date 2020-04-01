NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period For All Sports Through May 31st

The NCAA has extended its previously announced in-person recruiting dead period through May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic – the dead period previously ran only through April 15.

Division I, Division II extends their recruiting dead periods: pic.twitter.com/aIC7WUTg3p — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) April 1, 2020

The dead period prohibits all in-person recruiting meetings between high school athletes and coaches, including campus visits and meetings between athletes and coaches elsewhere. This restriction went into effect March 13 and mirrors similar in-person restrictions and suspensions enacted by individual schools and conferences regarding recruiting.

Contact between athletes and coaches, as it adheres to regular NCAA recruiting rules, is still allowed via texting and phone calls as in a regularly scheduled dead period. These dead periods are factored into many NCAA sports’ recruiting calendars during a normal season.

For swimming & diving, there is typically just one dead period in a calendar year: Monday to Thursday of the first week of the signing period in November. That fell from November 11-14 of 2019 this season.

Most major collegiate conferences are prohibiting all matches, meets, and practices for the rest of the school year, and high schools around the nation are starting to follow suit. While an extended dead period won’t completely shut down recruiting, it will put another kink in the process for both student-athletes and coaches who are already experiencing significant disruptions to their careers.