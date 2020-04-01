Swimming From Home Talk Show: Leah Gingrich on Maintaining Olympic Dreams at 30

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Leah Gingrich is the 30-year-old who took a 6-year hiatus and is now chasing an Olympic dream. Last summer at the 2019 Nationals, she hit a lifetime best in the 200 fly, her first PB in the event since 2008. Gingrich spoke with me about what she’s doing to pass the time during the Covid-19 quarantine, and how she felt mostly relief when the announcement was made that the Olympics would be postponed.

As someone who did take 6 years off, Gingrich is excited to see what she can do with another year back in the pool.