NCAA Division III Runner-Up Meg Peel Transfers to Alabama

After 2 seasons at Division III Hope College in Holland, Michigan, Meg Peel will transfer to the University of Alabama to finish her collegiate swimming career. Peel was the NCAA Divisionn II runner-up last season in the 200 yard backstroke, finishing in 1:58.50 (behind Kenyon sophomore Crile Hart, who was a 1:56.62.

“I am super excited for the opportunity to join such a great program! I look forward to what the future holds! I couldn’t have done this without my experience at Hope College. Roll tide!!”

She’ll join a new-look Alabama program next season under new head coach Coley Stickels, who took the job when Dennis Pursley retired at the end of the 2018-2019 collegiate season.

She leaves Hope College as the school record holder in the 100 back (55.64), 200 back (1:58.50), and as part of the record-holding 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Peel thrived at Hope, where the women finished 27th at last year’s NCAA Division III National Championship meet. In 2019, Peel helped the team to the MIAA Conference Championship, which was their first since 2004. The school’s head coach John Patnott retired at the end of the season after 39 years at Hope.

Peel’s Improvement Curve:

Sr in High School College freshman College sophomore 50 free 25.32 24.7 23.79 100 back 57.51 56.01 55.64 200 back 2:04.20 2:00.77 1:58.50

The 200 back, Peel’s best event, is an event where Alabama did not have particular depth last season. Their top performer was freshman Rhyan White, a US Youth Olympic Games team member, who ranked 17th in the SEC in that event. She was the school’s only swimmer in the top 32 in the conference. It took a 53.86 in the 100 back and a 1:56.25 in the 200 back to score at last year’s SEC Conference Championship meet.

Peel is a Michigan native, growing up training at Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics.