NCAA A Finalists Lucie Nordmann & Morgan Tankersley Stay at Stanford for 5th Year

2022 NCAA A Finalists Lucie Nordmann and Morgan Tankersley will be returning to Stanford to use their COVID-19 fifth year of eligibility. Both appear on Stanford’s website as a part of the 2022-2023 roster along with fellow graduate student Allie Raab who confirmed to SwimSwam back in April she will also be taking her fifth year.

The return of both Nordmann and Tankersley is huge for Stanford. Stanford scored 400 points at the 2022 NCAA Championships to finish third as a team. They were only six points behind second place team Texas.

With the return of both Nordmann and Tankersley, Stanford returns 198 out of their 254 individual points from 2022 NCAAs. The only swimmers who scored points individually that will not be returning are swimmer Brooke Forde (44 individual points) and diver Carolina Sculti (12 individual points).

Nordmann scored a total of 17 points at the 2022 NCAA Championships. She finished eighth in the 200 back swimming a 1:52.28 in finals. She also finished 11th in the 100 back swimming a personal best time of 51.20.

Nordmann did not compete in the 2020-2021 season as she redshirted that year. In 2019, Nordmann finished 5th in the 20o back (1:51.10) and 11th in the 100 back (51.44) at NCAAs.

Like Nordmann, Tankersley also scored individual points for Stanford at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Tankersley scored 22 individual points after finishing eighth in both the 500 free (4:40.08) and 200 free (1:43.78). Notably, she swam a lifetime best in the 200 free in prelims as she went a 1:43.53.

Tankersley competed in prelims at 2021 NCAAs and finished 14th in the 500 free (4:38.43) back at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Tankersley’s lifetime best in the 200 freestyle at NCAAs was huge as she was not a member of the team’s winning 800 freestyle relay on night 1. Notably, her best time of 1:43.53 from prelims was not far off of Regan Smith‘s split of 1:43.35 on the third leg. In addition, Brooke Forde who has since graduated was also on that relay. The return of Tankersley will help fill that gap as the Cardinal look to defend their relay title. Stanford won the 800 free relay by over five seconds.

At the conference level, Tankersley and Nordmann combined for a total of 132 individual points. Stanford won the 2022 Pac-12 Championship finishing 171 points ahead of Cal.