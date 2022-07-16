Aiden Hayes Posts 1:58.3 200 Fly on Day 3 of Columbia Sectionals

2022 REGION VIII SPEEDO SUMMER SECTIONALS

July 13-16, 2022

Columbia, MO

Mizzou Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile

The top performance of the 3rd day of the Columbia Sectionals came in the men’s 200 fly, where Sooner Swim Club 19-year-old Aiden Hayes posted a 1:58.33 to finish as the only swimmer in the field under 2:00. That swim scared Hayes’ personal best of 1:58.06, which he set last March at a Sectional meet. Hayes didn’t compete at the International Team Trials in April, but his time last night would have put him solidly into the B final at that meet.

Tsunami Swim Team of KC 18-year-old Alec Enyeart was dominant in the men’s 400 free, clocking a 3:53.33. It was a solid performance for Enyeart, whose personal best sits at 3:50.18, a time which he set at the International Team Trials in April. He got off to a really nice start, splitting 1:53.66 on the first 200m, but then faded on the 3rd 100, splitting 1:00.25. He brought it home in 59.42, putting him at 1:59.67 on the final 200m.

Another notable performance came from Andrea Sansores, an Arkansas swimmer, who won the women’s 50 backstroke in 28.74. Not only was the swim a personal best for Sansores, she scared the Mexican Record of 28,57 with the performance.

The men’s 50 free saw a photo finish between Mizzou’s Eric Storms and Inspire Swim Team 17-year-old Nate Germonprez. Storms came out on top, touching in 25.73, while Germonprez was just behind, posting a 25.78. Both performances were huge best times for the pair. Storms entered the meet with a personal best of 26.37, while Germonprez was 26.93. Moreover, both swimmers’ previous best times were set earlier this year.

Germonprez had previously won the men’s 100 breast earlier in the session, where he swam a 1:03.49. That swim was also a lifetime best for Germonprez, chipping 0.27 seconds off his previous mark.

Nebraska’s Shannon Stott won the women’s 200 fly decisively, clocking a 2:15.35. Stott was a touch faster in prelims, where she swam a 2:14.94, marking a new personal best for the 21-year-old. She pulled double duty, having won the women’s 400 free at the beginning of the finals session, winning out in a tight battle with Mizzou’s Molly Gowans (4:19.73). In the 400, Stott swam a massive new personal best of 4:19.22, blowing away her previous mark of 4:23.08, which she set this past December at the 2021 US Open.

Arkansas’ Bradi Jones took the women’s 100 breast in 1:10.78, finishing half a second off her personal best.