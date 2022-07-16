Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Apeksha Fernandes Swims Indian National Record in Women’s 100 Breast with 1:12.83

48TH JUNIOR NATIONAL AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

  • July 16-20, 2022
  • Kalinga Stadium
  • LCM (50 meters)

Apeksha Fernandes set a new Indian National Record on Saturday, July 16 swimming a 1:12.83 in the women’s 100 breaststroke.

Fernandes swam a 1:13.95 in prelims before swimming a 1:12.83 in finals to break the previous record of 1:14.42 that was set by Chahat Aurora back in October 2020. Fernandes won the event by almost four seconds as Saanvi S Rao was second in a 1:16.81.

Prior to today, Fernandes held a best time of 1:14.54 in the event after swimming that time in May 2022 while in France.

This was Fernandes’ second national record ever as she set the Indian National record in the SCM (25 meters) 200 breaststroke with a 2:38.05 back in December 2019 at the South Asian Games.

The meet is serving as a selection for the next Indian Youth Games. It also helps identify swimmers that could potentially swim for India at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

