Ohio State’s Mario McDonald Rips 22.71 in 50 Meter Free Time Trial

2022 CLEVELAND SUMMER SECTIONALS

July 14-17, 2022

Cleveland State University, Cleveland, OH

LCM (50 meters)

Results: Meet Mobile “2022 Speedo Summer Sectionals”

Meet Information

Rising Ohio State junior Mario McDonald had a massive breakthrough swim on Saturday at the Cleveland State Sectionals meet. Racing during the time trials session on Saturday afternoon, McDonald swam a 22.71 in the 50 free.

That undercut his previous best time coming in to the meet by over 8-tenths of a second, and ranks him as the 23rd-best American in the event this season.

In the individual event earlier in the meet, McDonald swam a 23.27 in prelims before posting a 23.60 to finish 3rd in the event final. His best time coming into the meet was a 23.54 set in mid-may. In total, this year, he has knocked almost a second off his best time – his previous fastest was a 23.63 from last year’s Sectionals meet.

This continues a big summer for the Ohio State men. The Buckeyes put two swimmers on the US World Championship Team: Hunter Armstrong, who broke the World Record in the 50 backstroke, and Charlie Clark, who was a surprise qualifier in both the 800 and 1500 freestyles. Armstrong wound up turning pro, forfeiting his remaining NCAA eligibility. He will join former Ohio State assistant Matt Bowe at Cal.

That means the Buckeyes have a gap in their All-America sprint group. At last year’s Big Ten Championships, Armstrong and senior Sem Andreis finished 1-2 in the 50 free. They were part of a 7th-place 200 free relay at the NCAA Championships.

McDonald, meanwhile, was on Ohio State’s non-scoring roster at Big Tens, and ended his season at the CSCAA National Invitational Championship. His best time in yards is 19.90, which would have scored in the C Final at Big Tens. It took 19.56 to qualify for the A-Final at Big Tens in the event last season.

McDonald also swam 2:00.02 in the 200 free this weekend, and is scheduled to swim the 100 free on Sunday.

McDonald is a native of suburban Detroit, where he grew up training with Drop Aquatics and Detroit Catholic Central High School.

Race Video: