Daily Swim Coach Workout #718

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

PS

Remember all the notes to go over about rest/taper/DL-WTs for SES & Last Chance Meets!!

Know your EN3 SPEED! TO?

400 REV IM SKDS @ 15:00

Fins on 3:00

#PreSeniorA

16 x 50 Swim w Fins EN2 @ :55 (odd BK, even FR – Maximize your underwaters!)

#PreSeniorB #PreSeniorC

14 x 50 Swim w Fins EN2 @ :55 (odd BK, even FR – Maximize your underwaters!)

Rest 3:00 Fins off

#PreSeniorA

3 x [15:25]

5 x 100 EN2 FR @ 1:25

8 x 50 EN3 FR @ :55 [Hold EN3 Time!!]

Rest 1:00

#PreSeniorB

3 x [15:20]

4 x 100 EN2 FR @ 1:35

8 x 50 EN3 FR @ 1:00 [Hold EN3 Time!!]

Rest 1:00

#PreSeniorC

3 x [15:35]

4 x 100 EN2 FR @ 1:45

7 x 50 EN3 FR @ 1:05 [Hold EN3 Time!!]

Rest 1:00



Transition 3:00

#PreSeniorA

16 x 50 BK swim w Paddles @ 1:00 [Steady Kick, SLICE entry, good catch!]

#PreSeniorB

14 x 50 BK swim w Paddles @ 1:10 [Steady Kick, SLICE entry, good catch!]

#PreSeniorC

12 x 50 BK swim w Paddles @ 1:20 [Steady Kick, SLICE entry, good catch!]



Transition 2:00

20 x 25 VO2 MAX @ :45 (odd FR, even BK)

200 EZ CH

