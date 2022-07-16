Daily Swim Coach Workout #718

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  < 1 week
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  50 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

PS
Remember all the notes to go over about rest/taper/DL-WTs for SES & Last Chance Meets!!
Know your EN3 SPEED! TO?
400 REV IM SKDS @ 15:00
Fins on 3:00
#PreSeniorA
    16 x 50 Swim w Fins EN2 @ :55 (odd BK, even FR – Maximize your underwaters!)
#PreSeniorB #PreSeniorC
    14 x 50 Swim w Fins EN2 @ :55 (odd BK, even FR – Maximize your underwaters!)
Rest 3:00 Fins off

#PreSeniorA
    3 x                    [15:25]
        5 x 100 EN2 FR @ 1:25
        8 x 50 EN3 FR @ :55 [Hold EN3 Time!!]
        Rest 1:00
#PreSeniorB
    3 x                    [15:20]
        4 x 100 EN2 FR @ 1:35
        8 x 50 EN3 FR @ 1:00 [Hold EN3 Time!!]
        Rest 1:00
#PreSeniorC
    3 x                    [15:35]
        4 x 100 EN2 FR @ 1:45
        7 x 50 EN3 FR @ 1:05 [Hold EN3 Time!!]
        Rest 1:00
        
Transition 3:00
#PreSeniorA
    16 x 50 BK swim w Paddles @ 1:00 [Steady Kick, SLICE entry, good catch!]
#PreSeniorB
    14 x 50 BK swim w Paddles @ 1:10 [Steady Kick, SLICE entry, good catch!]
#PreSeniorC
    12 x 50 BK swim w Paddles @ 1:20 [Steady Kick, SLICE entry, good catch!]
    
Transition 2:00
20 x 25 VO2 MAX @ :45 (odd FR, even BK)
200 EZ CH
    

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Use the notes for the EN2/EN3 prescriptions – based on Cruise Interval test set


Chris Coraggio
Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee

