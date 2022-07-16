Daily Swim Coach Workout #718

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
PS
Remember all the notes to go over about rest/taper/DL-WTs for SES & Last Chance Meets!!
Know your EN3 SPEED! TO?
400 REV IM SKDS @ 15:00
Fins on 3:00
#PreSeniorA
16 x 50 Swim w Fins EN2 @ :55 (odd BK, even FR – Maximize your underwaters!)
#PreSeniorB #PreSeniorC
14 x 50 Swim w Fins EN2 @ :55 (odd BK, even FR – Maximize your underwaters!)
Rest 3:00 Fins off
#PreSeniorA
3 x [15:25]
5 x 100 EN2 FR @ 1:25
8 x 50 EN3 FR @ :55 [Hold EN3 Time!!]
Rest 1:00
#PreSeniorB
3 x [15:20]
4 x 100 EN2 FR @ 1:35
8 x 50 EN3 FR @ 1:00 [Hold EN3 Time!!]
Rest 1:00
#PreSeniorC
3 x [15:35]
4 x 100 EN2 FR @ 1:45
7 x 50 EN3 FR @ 1:05 [Hold EN3 Time!!]
Rest 1:00
Transition 3:00
#PreSeniorA
16 x 50 BK swim w Paddles @ 1:00 [Steady Kick, SLICE entry, good catch!]
#PreSeniorB
14 x 50 BK swim w Paddles @ 1:10 [Steady Kick, SLICE entry, good catch!]
#PreSeniorC
12 x 50 BK swim w Paddles @ 1:20 [Steady Kick, SLICE entry, good catch!]
Transition 2:00
20 x 25 VO2 MAX @ :45 (odd FR, even BK)
200 EZ CH
Coach Notes
Use the notes for the EN2/EN3 prescriptions – based on Cruise Interval test set
Chris Coraggio
Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee
