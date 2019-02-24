NC State’s Braden Holloway Talks 2nd ACC Team Title in 3 Years (Video)

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The North Carolina State women’s swimming & diving team picked up its 4th ACC Team title Saturday night–its 2nd title in 3 years–capping off four days of hard racing at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, NC.

With the 2019 team title, the Wolfpack Women, led by Head Coach Braden Holloway, has now won two of the past three ACC Championships titles. In 2017, NC State won its third team tile, having not won since 1980, and 1979 before that, the first time the Wolfpack Women ever won the conference. In 2018, NC State finished third behind the University of Virginia (1st) and the University of Louisville (2nd). This year, NC State finished the meet with a collective 1,353 points, overcoming UVA, which finished with 1,282, and Louisville, which placed third with 1,146 points.

A full scoring breakdown can be found here, as can some explanation for NC State’s resurgence in 2019: a strong freshman class. Another breakdown of NC State’s performance at the 2019 Women’s ACC Swimming & Diving Championships can be found here. For an in-depth look at how NC State trains, check out SwimSwam’s video series Practice + Pancakes.

FINAL SCORES

1. NC State: 1353

2. UVA: 1282

3. Louisville: 1146

4. ND: 909.5

5. Duke: 764

6. Florida St: 727

7. UNC: 700.5

8. VT: 477.5

9. GT: 360

10. PITT: 334

11. Miami: 293.5

12. BC: 154