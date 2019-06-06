NC State Is Seeking Bids for a New Aquatics Facility

NCAA swimming powerhouse North Carolina State has put out a request for proposal (RFP) to firms interested in bidding on a new aquatic facility for the school. The RFP specs the facility out as an outdoor 25-meter by 50-meter pool with an integrated diving well and 2 bulkheads at the brand new Carmichael Wellness & Recreation center. The scope of the project also includes a “new support building housing restroom/shower facilities, enclosed pump room and storage room is included.”

Download the complete project summary here: Outdoor Aquatics Facility Project Summary

Download the qualification package here: Outdoor Aquatics Facility Qual Pkg

The facility will go where there are currently 6 tennis courts, and the aquatic center is intended to include new poolside deck space for recreational and athletic events.

The campuses current pool is the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center: an indoor 25-yard by 50-meter facility, with a diving well, and spectator seating for 1,000. That facility was built in 1961, though it’s undergone more recent face-lifts. The new project will accompany a new rec center for the campus, which will replace the existing 60-year old Carmichael Gymnasium. The new outdoor facility will be adjacent to the indoor facility.

Letters of interest for the project are due in June 12th, and design work is scheduled to begin in November 2019. The planned occupancy for the facility is the summer of 2021.

NC State has exploded into a national swimming power under head coach Braden Holloway. The men’s team have finished 4th at NCAAs in 4 straight seasons; in the pre-Holloway era (which dates to 1933), they had only 3 top 10 finishes at NCAAs in program history (all under Willis Casey, who the indoor pool is named after). The women’s program has finished in the top 10 in 3 of the last 4 seasons, including 9th in 2019. That’s their best finish as a team since the NCAA started sponsoring a women’s swimming championship in the 1981-1982 season.