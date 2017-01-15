NC State got their pull ups in at the last session in Austin (Video)

As if NC State wasn’t making enough noise (literally, loudest team on deck) this weekend in Austin, they certainly ended the meet on a high note. As you can view above, one by one as members of the wolfpack swam their last events, they got right back to work without even leaving the pool.

Discovering pull up on the pool deck, one of the coaches noted that the group still had their weekly pull ups to do, which were postponed from Thursday until after the meet. The wolfpack not only embraced the challenge, but inspired several other swimmers on deck to do the same, including 2012 Olympian Breeja Larson, who impressed the group by completing a 1-handed pull up.