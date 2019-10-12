Navy Women Win All 16 Events, Men Take 11 in Road Sweep of UMBC

UMBC vs. Navy

Oct. 11, 2019

Baltimore, Maryland

Men: Navy 158-128; Women: Navy 171-115

Courtesy: Navy Athletics

BALTIMORE, Md. –– Six members of the Navy swimming teams won a pair of individual events during a sweep by the Mids of UMBC, Friday evening at the Retriever Aquatic Center in Baltimore. Navy’s men’s team (2-1) won 11 events during its 158-128 win over UMBC (0-1) and the Navy women’s squad (2-1) won all 16 events in its 171-115 victory over the Retrievers (0-1).

A total of 12 women and seven men won at least one individual event for the Mids. Also, the Navy teams placed at least first and second in a combined 21 individual events.

“We were very pleased with the overall team performance,” said Navy women’s swimming head coach John Morrison. “UMBC presents a tough environment for visiting teams to compete in. Their team is well coached and provides a ton of loud energy. We came out and took control on the first relay and kept it going for three hard-fought hours.”

“We are really happy with the way we raced and competed today,” said Navy men’s swimming head coach Bill Roberts. “The team has trained incredibly well over the last few weeks. We feel we are in a good spot as we continue to progress through the semester and the early part of the season.”

Winning a pair of events for the Navy women’s team were Erin Scudder (Sr., Western Springs, Ill.) and Stephanie Downing (Sr., Pasadena, Calif.). Scudder posted times of 10:27.74 to win the 1000 free and 52.73 to win the 100 free. Downing won the 200 free (1:53.54) and the 200 individual medley (2:07.45) races.

“It was nice to have multiple swimmers step up to win races,” said Morrison. “The most impressive victory was by Sydney Harrington (So., Fairfax, Va.) as she broke a 28-year old pool record in winning the 200 butterfly with her time of 2:00.02.”

Dominick Wallace (Jr., La Jolla, Calif.) was the first Navy men’s swimmer to win two events during the meet as he won the 200 free (1:41.36) and the 200 back (1:51.12) events. Dean Nguyen (Jr., Seattle, Wash.) followed with victories in the 100 (56.19) and 200 (2:03.84) breaststroke races. Luke Johnson (Jr., Charlotte, N.C.) started the men’s individual races by posting a time of 9:24.93 to win the 1000 free, and he followed that up with a 4:37.28 to win the 500 free toward the end of the dual. Rounding out the multi-event winners was Ethan Tack (So., Dix Hills, N.Y.) as he won the 200 fly (1:51.82) and the 200 IM (1:54.18).

Both Navy teams will open their 2019-20 home slate Friday, Oct. 18, when the Mids welcome George Washington, Johns Hopkins and Towson, plus the Miami (Fla.) women’s team, to Annapolis. The meet will start at 4 p.m. in Lejeune Hall.

Courtesy: UMBC Athletics

BALTIMORE – The UMBC swimming and diving teams opened the campaign by hosting powerful Navy in a dual meet at the UMBC Aquatic Complex.

The Navy men defeated UMBC, 158-128, while the Retriever women dropped a 171-115 decision.

The men won both the opening and closing relays to highlight the Retriever fortunes during the competition. In the opening 200 yard medley relay, the quartet of senior Garrett Wlochowski (Manchester, Conn.), senior Luis Daniel Galvan (Torreon, Mexico), sophomore Tiago Asakawa (Sumaré, Brazil) and senior Ilia Rattsev (Moscow, Russia) posted a time of 1.32.18 to edge Navy’s top relay by .34 seconds.

To close the meet, Rattsev again anchored to help the Retrievers take the 400 yard freestyle relay. Freshman Niklas Weigelt (Clayton, Calif.), Asawaka and sophomore Satori Dobbie (Christchurch, New Zealand) stayed close with the visitors before the two-time ECAC champion edged his rival.

Three Retrievers captured individual events on the men’s side. Asakawa captured the 50 yard freestyle event in a time of 21.09. Dobbie was in third at the halfway point, but rallied past two Midshipmen swimmers to win the 100 yard butterfly in a time of 51.05.

Senior diver Ben Parker (Lawrenceville, Ga.) captured the 3-meter diving competition with a score of 236.77.

A trio of Retrievers earned second place finishes during the evening.

Junior Kai Wisner (Syracuse, N.Y.) took silver in the 1000 freestyle in a time of 9:28.16.

Wlochowski earned a second place finish in the 100 backstroke, posting a mark of 51.04.

Rattsev placed second in the 100 yard freestyle, touching in at 46.43.

On the women’s side, six Retrievers recorded third-place finishes.

Freshman Jenna Gwinn (Baltimore, Md./Mount de Sales) touched third in the 100 yard breaststroke at 1:08.39.

Junior Natalija Marin (Belgrade, Serbia) was edged for second place by .10 seconds and placed third in the 200 yard butterfly in a time of 2:06.10.

(Belgrade, Serbia) was edged for second place by .10 seconds and placed third in the 200 yard butterfly in a time of 2:06.10. Senior diver Abby Biddulph (Egg Harbor City, N.J.) earned bronze in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 224.55.

Classmate Haylee Committe (Ellicott City, Md./Howard) edged a pair of Mids to place third in the 100 yard freestyle in 53.60.

(Ellicott City, Md./Howard) edged a pair of Mids to place third in the 100 yard freestyle in 53.60. Junior Vanessa Esposito (Quebec, Canada) closed well to take third place in the 500 yard freestyle, posting a mark of 5:14.15.

Senior Sotiria Neofytou (Limassol, Cyprus) finished third in the 100 yard butterfly, recording a mark of 57.38.

(Limassol, Cyprus) finished third in the 100 yard butterfly, recording a mark of 57.38. The 400 yard freestyle relay group of Committe, freshman Sierra Tosten (Hagerstown,Md./North Hagerstown), sophomore Tonia Papapertrou (Nicosia, Cyprus) and Marin placed second in a time of 3:34.96.

The Retrievers return to action next Saturday, Oct. 19 when they take on Johns Hopkins and Delaware in Newark, Del. The meet gets underway at 1:00 p.m.