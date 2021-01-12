Nate Sukeena and Thomas Morris Commit to the U.S. Naval Academy for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nate Sukeena from Catonsville, Maryland and Thomas Morris from New Albany, Ohio will both join the United States Naval Academy men’s swimming and diving team next fall.

The Midshipmen are putting together a strong class of 2025. Navy has also received verbal commitments from Austin Lockhart, Cohen Bruner, Conor Cranfield, and James Lyon.

Nate Sukeena

Sukeena is a senior at McDonogh School and a member of the Eagle Swim Team. His coach, Scott Ward, told SwimSwam, “Nate has been a prime example of the benefits to consistently making incremental but important changes through his high school years and his recent breakthroughs are proof that his efforts were worth it. We see him continuing to improve and excel at the Naval Academy.”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, he is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM. Since the start of his senior year in high school, he has improved his lifetime bests in the 500/1000 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. Last March he was a finalist in the 100 back (14th), 200 back (9th), 100 breast (5th), 200 breast (4th), 200 IM (6th), and 400 IM (5th) at the 2020 Maryland Swimming Senior Short Course Championships.

SCY times:

200 IM – 1:49.65

400 IM – 3:54.47

100 breast – 56.41

200 breast – 2:02.08

200 back – 1:50.28

200 fly – 1:53.63

Sukeena’s times would already score at the Patriot League Championships in the A finals of the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM and the B final of the 100 breast.

Thomas Morris

Morris swims for New Albany High School and New Albany Aquatics Club. He was a finalist in both the 50 free (8th) and 100 free (16th) at the 2020 Ohio State Division 1 State Championships last season. He also swam fly (22.80) on the 200 medley relay and led off (46.68) the 400 free relay, both of which placed 11th. His 50 free was a PB, but the rest of his best SCY times date from November 2019 when he competed at Tim Myers Senior Meet. He placed 3rd in the 50 free, 2nd in the 100 free, 6th in the 50 fly, 13th in the 100 fly, and 18th in the 200 IM.

SCY times:

50 free – 20.92

100 free – 45.69

200 free – 1:42.67

50 fly – 23.51

100 fly – 51.82

200 IM – 1:57.16

His best times would have scored in the B finals of the 50 free and 100 free at the 2020 Patriot League Championships.

