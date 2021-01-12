Connecticut to Allow Team Sports, Including Swimming, to Resume January 19th

According to a message from the Connecticut LSC, posted both on its Instagram account and webpage, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced at a press conference today that team sports will be allowed to resume January 19th.

Message from General Chair Rick Lewis: According to the Governor at his Press Conference today January 11, swim clubs will be allowed to return to training on January 19 and to competition after February 1 at the earliest. The details as to how many in a lane or in the facility at a time were not disclosed. Details will follow. I am hopeful that it returns to where we were in October. When we hear more, we will let you know.

On November 19th, Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference voted to delay the winter sports season until January 19th. Four days, Lamont announced restrictions on most team sports, that either eliminated or severely restricted the ability of club swim teams to have practices or meets. Notably, the resections did not directly apply to collegiate or professional sports.

According to the Connecticut LSC, representatives met with government officials just a few days ago to explain the safety measures clubs use, USA Swimming guidelines, and “club survey responses highlighting the low risk of covid transmission among CSI athletes at practice.”

While the average number of daily deaths currently appears to be lower than the peak in the spring, the total number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut continues to climb, with a daily average of over 2,000 in the last seven days.

Many of the top Connecticut-based swimmers have appeared at meets in other parts of the country, especially Florida during the state’s shutdown.