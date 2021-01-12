Louisville and Notre Dame Split in a Pair of Tight Team Battles

Louisville v. Notre Dame

Scores: Men: Louisville 152, Notre Dame 148 Women: Notre Dame 158, Louisville 141



The Louisville Cardinals traveled almost due north over the weekend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a battle of ACC rivals. In our first round of power rankings, which are more geared to NCAA Championships strength, we had Louisville ranked 10th, while Notre Dame was an honorable mention. In a dual meet format, both teams were pretty evenly matched on the men’s and women’s sides, as the Notre Dame women won 158-141. Meanwhile, the Louisville men, who we ranked #7 in our first round of 2020-2021 power rankings, edged out the #19 Notre Dame 152-148 as the outcome came down to the final relay.

Women’s Recap

The Louisville women started off well, as Ashlyn Schoof (25.87), Kaylee Wheeler (27.44), Christina Regenauer (24.22) and Gabi Albiero (22.64) combined for a 1:40.17 in the 200 medley relay, beating Notre Dame’s A team by nearly two seconds.

But the Fighting Irish bounced back quickly, reeling off three straight wins. Madeline LaPorte got things going with a 10:04.74 in the 1000 free. Next, Skylar Fore outsplit Louisville’s Paige Hetrick 28.05 to 28.91 on the final 50 of the 200 free to get the win, 1:51.62 to 1:51.88. Then, Bayley Stewart (54.75) and Carly Quast (54.83) finished 1-2 in the 100 back, as Notre Dame built up a 10-point lead.

Wheeler stopped the bleeding with a 1:01.01 victory in the 100 breast before Coleen Gillilan put Notre Dame right back in the win column with a 1:56.22 victory in the 200 fly. Louisville battled back with a 1-2 finish in the 50 free, courtesy of Albiero (23.13) and Regenauer (23.32). Heading into the first break, Notre Dame led 67-63.

Notre Dame extended the lead with a 1-2 finish in the 3m diving from Kelly Straub (282.30) and Annie Wiese (281.40).

Once swimming resumed, Regenauer kept the Cards in-pool momentum with a 50.44 victory in the 100 free. Notre Dame answered with Stewart’s second win of the day, a 1:57.43 to complete the backstroke sweep.

Louisville responded with back-to-back wins, thanks to Morgan Friesen‘s 2:16.24 in the 200 breast and Maria Sumida’s 4:52.11 in the 500 free. With four events (two individual swimming, one diving, and a relay) to go, the Cardinals had come within a point of the Fighting Irish.

Enter Gillilan. The sophomore, who last year as a freshman qualified for NCAAs in three events and set the school record in the 100 fly, won the last two individual swimming events of the meet to help Notre Dame pull away. First, she took the 100 fly in 53.52, then after the diving break, took the 200 IM in 2:00.37, with a margin of victory of nearly two seconds, to earn her third individual win of the day.

In between those two events, Straub had picked up the diving sweep with a 325.20, as Notre Dame’s diving corps came through by sweeping the top four spots, and heading into the final relay, Notre Dame had built a 26 point lead.

Louisville did their best, as Regenauer (50.06), Katie Schorr (51.75), Alena Kraus (50.16) and Sumida (51.69) combined for a 3:23.66, but even if Notre Dame had DQ’d all of their relays, they still had enough of a lead to win the day.

Men’s Recap

Just as on the women’s side, the Louisville men get things underway with a solid victory in the 200 medley relay. The “A” squad of Mitchell Whyte (22.20), Evgenii Somov (24.54), Nick Albiero (20.64), and Haridi Sameh (19.42) combined for a 1:26.80. Louisville’s strong in the medleys, and should be among the top times in the nation by the end of the season.

Notre Dame bounced right back with a 1-2 finishing in the 1000 free, led by sophomore Jack Hoagland, who won by over ten seconds with a 9:09.17. Hoagland had a meteoric rise last year as a freshman, and now leads the Notre Dame distance group after Zach Yeadon transferred to Cal. Notre Dame kept things going with a 1-2 finish in the 200 free. Sadler McKeen won in 1:37.37, followed by Cason Wilburn at 1:37.97.

Louisville got back in the win column with a 47.78 victory by Whyte in the 100 back. Somov followed that with a very solid 53.88 in the 100 breast. Somov currently sits at 4th in the nation with his 51.63 from November. Albiero then made it three in a row for the Cards with a 1:44.62 in the 200 fly. Sameh kept Louisville’s streak going into the first break with a 20.20 victory in the 50 free.

Notre Dame had earned 2nd place finishes, and usually 3rd place finishes, in all of Louisville’s wins, so despite that string of victories, Notre Dame was only down by 9 points, 70-61, as diving got going, and Austin Flaute’s 311.03 win in the 1m put Notre Dame within 2 points of Louisville.

After the break, Wilburn’s 44.02 victory in the 100 free helped Notre Dame take the lead, 86-83, and the two teams would continue to trade victories, and the lead, over the next few events. Whyte earned the backstroke sweep with a 1:46.85 in the 200, but Notre Dame immediately answered with Josh Bottelberghe, who outsplit Somov 29.51 to 31.50 on the final 50 of the 200 breast to win 2:00.29 to 2:00.57. Notre Dame’s distance crew then dominated the 500 free, sweeping the top three spots behind a 4:25.01 from Hoagland. At that point, with four events to go, Notre Dame led 123 to 103.

It was all Louisville on top from there. Albiero and freshman Dalton Lowe went 1-2 in the 100 fly, touching in 47.18 and 48.04, respectively. Daniel Pinto then flipped the tables on Flaute in the 3m diving event, winning with a 354.38. Somov bounced back from his loss in the 200 breast, as he overtook a pair of Notre Dame swimmers with a 30.99 breaststroke split, to win the 200 IM in 1:49.74.

Despite those three-straight wins, Notre Dame still held a five-point lead heading into the final event, the 400 free relay.

Wilburn put Notre Dame in the lead early, nearly matching his winning time in the 100 free with a 44.08, while Louisville got a 44.56 from Michael Eastman. The Cardinals narrowed the gap with a 44.53 from Sameh, but it was Albiero’s 43.32 split, the fastest in the field, that finally put Louisville in the lead, and Colton Paulson brought it home in 44.19 as Louisville won, 2:56.48 to 2:57.12.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It took a heroic swim in the final relay of the meet for the University of Louisville men’s swimming and diving team to seal a 152-148 win over Notre Dame Saturday afternoon in South Bend.

“It was a great day to get back to competing in a college dual meet setting. We were certainly tested today and in the end, our guys found a way to win the meet. It was definitely a total team effort. I saw a good mix of veterans and freshmen stepping up in key moments,” said UofL Head Coach Arthur Albiero .

The Cardinals won both relays, Daniel Pinto took 3M Diving, Mitchell Whyte won the 100 and 200 back, Evgenii Somov won the 100 breast and 200 IM, Nick Albiero won the 100 and 200 fly, and Haridi Sameh took the 50 free as meet highlights.

“As much work as we have to do, we will get to compete a few more ties this month and we are excited to get better,” said Arthur Albiero .

The men took the 200 medley relay in the first race against Notre Dame. Mitchell Whyte (22.20), Evgenii Somov (24.54), Nicolas Albiero (20.64) and Haridi Sameh (19.42) combined for the winning time of 1:26.80, a full two seconds behind Notre Dame’s second place A-relay.

T.C. Smith takes third in the grueling 1000 freestyle with a time of 9:20.07. Hayden Curley was fourth in 9:21.67. The event was won by ND’s Jack Hoagland‘s time of 9:09.17.

The Irish’s Sadler McKeen won the 200 free with a time of 1:37.34. UofL’s Colton Paulson was third in the 200 free with a time of 1:38.01 just ahead of teammate Michael Eastman’s 1:38.44.

The Cardinals notched their first individual win when Mitchell Whyte took the 100 back with a time of 47.78 with teammate Nikkos Sofianidis touching fourth, going 49.37.

Last year’s breaststroke champion Evgenii Somov won the 100 breast with a time of 53.88, a full second ahead of the field for the second straight win for the Cardinals.

Nick Albiero made it a hat trick when he won the 200 fly by almost four seconds with a 1:44.62. Fellow Cardinal Gabriel Orbe was fourth in 1:52.16.

UofL stayed hot as Haridi Sameh won the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.20. Tanner Cummings is third (20.62), Caleb Duncan is fourth 20.86. Mihalis Deliyiannis was fifth with a 20.87.

Daniel Pinto won 3M Diving with a 354.38, more than 40 points ahead of the competition. Logan Smith was fourth (300.08) and Kivanc Gur place fifth with a 293.55. Pinto placed second in 1M Diving with a score of 292.43. Cardinal Adam Sneden was 4th with a 275.85 and Kivanc Gur posted a 249.0.

Notre Dame pushed back as Cason Wilburn (44.02) out-touched Cardinal Michael Eastman , who took second (44.66) in the 100 freestyle. Haridi Sameh was fourth in 45.06 and Tanner Cummings clocked in at 45.07.

Mitchell Whyte made it a backstroke sweep with the win in the 200 back with a time of 1:46.85. Jack Wever was fourth (1:47.94) and Nikkos Sofianidi was fifth in 1:49.93.

Evgenii Somov was edged in the 200 breaststroke, taking second with a time of 2:00.57 behind. ND’s Josh Bottelberghe had his hand on the wall first at 2:00.29.

In the 500 free, T.C. Smith placed fourth with a 4:32.27 and Hayden Curley was fifth in 4:32.71. The event was won by ND’s Jack Hoagland‘s 4:25.01.

Nicolas Albiero swept the fly event with a win the 100 fly with a time of 47.18. Louisville’s Dalton Lowe was second, posting a 48.04.

It was another win for Evgenii Somov , this time in the 200 IM, posting a 1:49.74. Jack Wever was fourth with a 1:52.09.

With the meet on the line, Michael Eastman (44.56), Haridi Sameh (44.53), Nicolas Albiero (43.21) and Colton Paulson (44.18) won the 400 free relay with a 2:56.48 to clinch the meet. The B-relay of Kyle Worrell , Dalton Lowe , Santiago Aguilera , and Tanner Cummings went 3:00.33 for third.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The No. 14 University of Louisville Cardinals women’s swimming and diving fell to No. 12-ranked Notre Dame 141-158 Saturday morning in South Bend.

UofL won both relays and four individual races including Morgan Friesen’s win in the 200 breast, Maria Sumida’s win in the 500, Gabi Albiero’s win in the 50 free and Kaylee Wheeler’s win in the 100 breast.

“We are grateful we have a chance to go on the road and compete. We performed well and I love the fight this group showed. We learned quite a bit about our team today. Unfortunately, we missed a couple of opportunities and that was the difference today,” said Arthur Albiero , UofL head coach.

UofL had a win in the 200 medley relay to start the day as Ashlyn Schoof (25.87) Kaylee Wheeler (27.44), Christiana Regenauer (24.22) and Gabi Albiero (22.64) put up winning time of 1:40.17.

In the grueling 1000 freestyle, distance expert Maria Sumida was the top finisher for the Cards, touching 2nd with a time of 10:07.44. Teammate Maddie Luther was third in 10:07.46 in a close finish. The event was won by ND’s Madeline LaPorte.

Notre Dame’s Skylar Fore was the winner in the 200 free with a 1:51.62, just out-touching UofL’s Paige Hetrick’s second place time of 1:51.88.

Notre Dame’s Bayley Stewart won the 100 back in 54.75. Tatiana Salcutan touched third in the 100 back for the Cardinals, stopping the clock at 55.73. Ashlyn Schoof was fourth in 55.79.

Cards take the top two spots in the 100 breast, led by Kaylee Wheeler (1:01.01) and Morgan Friesen (1:03.33).

ND’s Coleen Gillilan was the winner in 1:56.52 and UofL’s Alena Kraus touched second in the 200 fly with a time of 1:58.44. Carley Lowe boarded a 2:04.90.

Freshman Gabi Albiero won the 50 free with a time of 23.14 and teammate Christiana Regenauer was second, posting a 23.32.

In the 100 free, the Cards take three of the top four spots including the winning time of 50.44 by Christiana Regenauer . Katie Schorr was third (51.81 and Kaylee Wheeler (52.51) was fourth.

In the 200 back, newcomer Tatiana Salcutan touched second with a time of 1:59.78. Ashlynn Schoof turned in a 2:04.11 and Paige Hetrick was fifth with a 2:04.21.

Morgan Friesen took top honors in the 200 breast with a time of 2:16.24. Newly minted Cardinal Adeline Farrington was third in 2:18.62.

Maria Sumida had the winning time of 4:52.11 in the 500 free for another victory for the Cards. Maddie Luther is fourth (5:00.22) and Carley Lowe put up a 5:14.79.

Gabi Albiero puts up the fastest time for the Cardinals in the 100 fly with a 54.27, good for second and Alena Kraus was third in 54.56.

In the 200 IM, Maria Sumida was second with a time of 2:02.36. Abby Hay put up a 2:03.69.

In 3M diving, Kayla Wilson was third with a score of 265.65 and Else Praasterink was fifth with a score of 246.98. In 1M diving, Else Praasterink was fifth with a 223.80 and Kayla Wilson was sixth with a score of 217.43.

The Cardinals made it a relay sweep by winning the final 400 free relay as Christiana Regenauer , Katie Schorr , Alena Kraus and Maria Sumida put up with a time of 3:23.66. The B-relay team of Gabi Albiero , Kaylee Wheeler , Paige Hetrick and Ashlynn Schoof were third in 3:26.09.

NOTRE DAME, Indiana — The Notre Dame Swim and Dive Team split the dual meet with ACC rival Louisville Saturday, the first meet of 2021 for both teams. The No. RV Irish women upset No. 14 Louisville, 158-141, while the No. 21 Notre Dame men fell narrowly to the No. 13 Cardinals, 148-152.

Sophomore Coleen Gillilan led the way for Notre Dame with three individual wins, including two NCAA B-cut performances. Bayley Stewart, Jack Hoagland and Kelly Straub all notched two individual wins, and Josh Bottelberghe noted a B-cut performance. In addition, Cason Wilburn posted a Top 10 performance in program history in the 100 Free.

“When these two teams get together, there is always excitement,” head swim coach Mike Litzinger attested. “It was back and forth the whole way.”

“I am truly proud of the effort our women put in on both ends of the pool today. It was one of those meets where each performance added on to the other,” he added. “Our men swam and dove for each other today. You could feel that emotion on the pool deck. I was impressed with our fight, resilience and spirit.”

As part of the day’s meet, Notre Dame honored former head swim coach Tim Welsh, and his current fight against pancreatic cancer, by wearing purple.

“I was also happy to honor Coach Welsh with a win today,” Litzinger noted. “That in itself was very special.”

“This is a very difficult time of the year for both Louisville and Notre Dame,” he shared. “Both teams are in the heart of a heavy training training period, and competing during this period is one of the pieces of that training which will help produce some high-level results at the end of the year. I give credit to both squads today.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

WOMEN

The women took the pool first on Saturday, as the Cardinals placed first in the 200 Medley Relay. The Irish team of Carly Quast, Ellie Jew, Cailey Grunhard and Coleen Gillilan placed second with a 1:42.09.

From there, the Irish took hold of the individual events, kicked off by Madeline LaPorte’s 10:04.74 in the 1000 Free. Skylar Fore placed first in the 200 Free (1:51.62), as Kallie Chelsvig placed third with a 1:53.13. Bayley Stewart followed it up with a win in the 100 Back (54.75), as Quast followed closely behind, placing second with a 54.83.

Louisville claimed the top two slots in the 100 Breast, and Elizabeth Fry placed third with a 1:04.30. Coleen Gillilan notched her first win of the day, a B-Cut 1:56.62 in the 200 Fly, as Luciana Thomas placed third with a 1:59.92. The Cardinals placed first and second in the 50 Free, and Grunhard posted a 23.72 to place third.

Kelly Straub swept the diving events, first winning the 3-meter with 282.30, followed by Annie Wiese with 281.40. On the 1-meter, the Irish swept the podium, as Straub posted 325.20, Wiese placed second with 271.65 and Samantha Gillis claimed third with 254.70.

Fore claimed second place in the 100 Free (51.61), behind Louisville, and Stewart notched her second win of the day, this one in the 200 Back (1:57.43). Megan Deuel placed third in the 200 Back with a 2:03.09. Sammie Eyolfson placed second to the Cardinals’ Morgan Friesen in the 200 Breast, as Eyolfson touched the wall in 2:17.96.

In the 500 Free, Notre Dame claimed second and third with LaPorte (4:54.55) and Thomas (4:57.29). Gillian followed with her second win of the day, posting a B-cut 53.52 in the 100 Fly. Her third win came courtesy a 2:00.37 swim in the 200 IM. Stewart placed third in the 200 IM with a 2:03.46. Louisville closed out the women’s session winning the 400 Free Relay, and the Irish team of Fore, Grunhard, Quast and Chelsvig placed second (3:24.40).

MEN

Louisville claimed the 200 Medley Relay win, as Notre Dame’s Jack Fitzpatrick, Josh Bottelberghe, Charles Korndorffer and Topher Stensby placed second (1:28.80). Jack Hoagland kicked off the individual events with a win in the 1000 Free (9:09.17), as Luke Thornbrue placed second with a 9:19.39.

Sadler McKeen followed with a win in the 200 Free, posting a 1:37.34, closely followed in second place by Cason Wilburn (1:37.97). Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte won the 100 Back, as Notre Dame’s Kaden Smesko (49.02) and Fitzpatrick (49.11) claimed the other top three spots.

The Cardinals’ Evgenii Somov placed first in the 100 Breast, followed by Bottelberghe (54.13, and NCAA B-Cut) and Tyler Christianson (56.21) in second and third place. Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero touched the wall first in the 200 Fly, as Zachary Smith clocked a 1:48.07 for second and Max Miranda posted a 1:48.09 for third.

Stensby represented the Irish in the 50 Free top three, placing second with a 20.39.

On the diving end, Austin Flaute claimed the win in the 1-meter event (311.03) by almost 20 points. David Petrison placed third (279.30). In the 3-meter, Louisville’s Daniel Pinto turned in the top score. Flaute placed second with 312.45, and Petrison third with 300.60.

Wilburn won the 100 Free with a 44.02, a time which makes him the ninth-fastest performer in that event in program history, while McKeen placed third with a 45.00. Louisville claimed the win in the 200 Back, while Smesko placed second (1:47.56) and Fitzpatrick placed third (1:47.77).

Bottelberghe won the 200 Breast with a 2:00.29, and Christianson claimed third with a 2:03.40. Hoagland posted his second win of the day, touching the wall in 4:25.01 in the 500 Free. The Irish completed a clean sweep of the podium in that event, as Miranda placed second (4:27.91) and Thacher Scannell placed third (4:32.07).

Korndorffer reached the podium in the 100 Fly, placing third with a 48.42. Christianson placed second to Louisville in the 200 IM, posting a 1:50.42, and Sean Faikish came in third with a 1:50.49. Louisville won the 400 Free Relay, and Notre Dame’s Wilburn, Stensby, Hoagland and McKeen placed second (2:57.12).

Notre Dame will remain at home next weekend, as the prior meet at Cleveland State was cancelled. While a time trial may occur in place of the meet, the next official meet is the Shamrock Invitational, taking place from January 21-23 at Rolfs Aquatic Center (Notre Dame).