NAIA Power Olivet Nazarene Replaces Head Coach 3 Months Into the Season

Olivet Nazarene University head swim coach Nate Duell is out from the program three months into his tenure and has been replaced by Mark Logan. Duell was fired by acting athletic director Justin Glenn, members of the team say.

While no official reason for the change has been made public, several members of the ONU team, who asked to remain anonymous, reached out to SwimSwam last month with complaints about Duell’s behavior as head coach, though at least one other member of the team said that the accusations was “simply inner-team drama that got blown out of proportion,” saying that Duell “is a great person and he was a great coach.

“If you are going to write any article pertaining to him, it should be about how our school made a mistake in firing him and how he should be brought back,” that swimmer said.

Duell previously spent 8 years as the first coach at Tabor College, an NAIA program located in Hillsboro, Kansas.

He took over a program at ONU that in 2023 swept the team titles in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, with the Tiger men placing 8th at the NAIA National Championships and the women finishing 3rd for the second straight season.

Duell’s 28-year coaching career began in 1994 where he coached for various swim clubs throughout Illinois and Indiana. In 2008, he took over as senior swim coach and consultant for Goshen Swimming, Inc. for five years before starting the collegiate swimming program for the Tabor Bluejays.

Duell graduated from Wheaton College in 1994 with a degree in English Literature. He then earned his teaching license from Goshen College in 2001 before obtaining his Master of Education (M.Ed.) from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2008.

Logan, meanwhile, was previously the head coach at nearby Greenfield-Central High School and with the Greenfield Central Aquatic Team, though he recently retired.

Logan talked about the new appointment in a post on his LinkedIn page:

Just when I thought I was hanging up my swim coaching hat for good this summer, it seems that the good Loard had different plans in store for me! 🌟 I am absolutely thrilled to announce that I will be stepping up to the challenge and taking on the role of Interim Head Coach for Olivet Nazarene University Swimming and Dive! 🏊‍♀️🏊‍♂️ What makes this opportunity even more special is my personal connection to the program. Not only is my son, daughter-in-law, and recently my daughter proud alumni of this incredible university, but they were also part of the amazing swimming program! 🎓💙 With great enthusiasm, I am eager to make a lasting impact this season and contribute to the success of these talented student athletes. Together, we will strive for greatness and leave a positive mark on the team! 💪 So, let’s rally behind the Tigers and show the world what we’re made of! 🐯 Go Tigers! 🎉

Olivet Nazarene has already raced five dual meets this season, standing at 3-2 so far. Their next meet is the Don Kimble Invite in Kentwood, Michigan from November 17-19.

Duell is the latest in a run of small-school coaches who have left programs early this season. Alma College’s new head coach Alex Lee was out just a few months into his tenure, while Kenyon’s diving coach, the 2022 and 2023 CSCAA/NCAA D3 Diving Coach of the Year, has also left that program.