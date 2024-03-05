NAIA Announces Selections for 2024 National Championships

2024 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships

Dates: March 6-9, 2024

Times: Prelims 9AM Eastern, Finals 5PM Eastern

Location: Columbus Aquatics Center in Columbus, Georgia

Defending Champs: Keiser women (2x) & Keiser men (5x)

The official psych sheets for the 2024 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships have been released. The Championships will be held at the Columbus Aquatics Center in Columbus, Georgia, from March 6-9, 2024.

In the men’s meet, 24 schools are represented with 141 individual entries. Keiser (Florida) and St. Thomas (Florida) lead the entries with 17 qualifiers apiece. Cumberlands (Kentucky) is next with 15 qualifiers.

28 schools will compete in the women’s meet. There are 164 individual entries. St. Thomas comes in with the maximum number of individual qualifiers (18), while Keiser and Cumberlands follow with 17 and 13 individuals, respectively.

Men’s Meet

Women’s Meet

Event Schedule

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

200 Yard Medley Relay

Men’s 3-Meter Diving

800 Yard Freestyle Relay

Thursday, March 7, 2024

500 Yard Freestyle

200 Yard Individual Medley

50 Yard Freestyle

Women’s 3-Meter Diving

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Friday, March 8, 2024

400 Yard Individual Medley

100 Yard Butterfly

200 Yard Freestyle

100 Yard Breaststroke

100 Yard Backstroke

Men’s 1-Meter Diving

400 Yard Medley Relay

Saturday, March 9, 2024