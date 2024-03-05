NAIA Announces Selections for 2024 National Championships

2024 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships
- Dates: March 6-9, 2024
- Times: Prelims 9AM Eastern, Finals 5PM Eastern
- Location: Columbus Aquatics Center in Columbus, Georgia
- Defending Champs: Keiser women (2x) & Keiser men (5x)
The official psych sheets for the 2024 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships have been released. The Championships will be held at the Columbus Aquatics Center in Columbus, Georgia, from March 6-9, 2024.
In the men’s meet, 24 schools are represented with 141 individual entries. Keiser (Florida) and St. Thomas (Florida) lead the entries with 17 qualifiers apiece. Cumberlands (Kentucky) is next with 15 qualifiers.
28 schools will compete in the women’s meet. There are 164 individual entries. St. Thomas comes in with the maximum number of individual qualifiers (18), while Keiser and Cumberlands follow with 17 and 13 individuals, respectively.
Men’s Meet
Women’s Meet
Event Schedule
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- 200 Yard Medley Relay
- Men’s 3-Meter Diving
- 800 Yard Freestyle Relay
Thursday, March 7, 2024
- 500 Yard Freestyle
- 200 Yard Individual Medley
- 50 Yard Freestyle
- Women’s 3-Meter Diving
- 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Friday, March 8, 2024
- 400 Yard Individual Medley
- 100 Yard Butterfly
- 200 Yard Freestyle
- 100 Yard Breaststroke
- 100 Yard Backstroke
- Men’s 1-Meter Diving
- 400 Yard Medley Relay
Saturday, March 9, 2024
- 1650 Yard Freestyle
- 200 Yard Backstroke
- 100 Yard Freestyle
- 200 Yard Breaststroke
- 200 Yard Butterfly
- Women’s 1-Meter Diving
- 400 Yard Freestyle Relay